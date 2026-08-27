Save up to 61% on gaming PCs, laptops, and more in HP's Labor Day 2026 sale — huge discounts on a range of hardware, monitors, and peripherals
Our favorite picks from HP's Labor Day Sale
Ahead of the Labor Day weekend, HP is hosting its Labor Day sales event with discounts of up to 65% on HP gaming PCs, desktop computers, gaming and productivity laptops, and HyperX peripherals. If you're on the hunt for some great bargains, then take a look at our list of some of our favorite available deals.
With Labor Day looming, it also heralds the end of the summer break and the return to school, so taking advantage of a sales event like this is a great opportunity to pick up some essential pieces of tech at a discount ahead of the new semester, or just as a new gaming system; there doesn't need to be a reason to treat yourself.
A massive $1000 saving is available right now on this HP Omen Max 45L gaming PC, fitted with an RTX 5090, Core Ultra 9 285K, 64GB of RAM, and 2TB of SSD storage.
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The large saving on this HP Omen 35L gaming PC put this rig with an RTX 5070, Intel Core Ultra 7 265F, 32GB of DDR5, and a 1TB SSD well within reach. Upgrade your gaming desktop situation for less.
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Packing an RTX 5060, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and an 8-core, 16-thread AMD Ryzen 7 8700G processor. This is a great bang-for-buck gaming PC at this reduced sale price.
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A powerful and portable gaming station with a mobile RTX 5070 Ti laptop GPU, Intel Core Ultra 7 270HX Plus processor, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and a 512GB SSD. The 16-inch IPS display has a 2.5K (2560 x 1600) resolution with a very fast 240 Hz refresh rate.
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A superb set of cans for the money. The Cloud II headset features a boom mic and large 53mm drivers with a 10Hz-23kHz frequency response. There's also an incorporated 7.1 virtual surround sound USB dongle that you can connect the headset through, or go straight into a 3.5mm headphone jack port.
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Wireless, cable-free movement when enjoying your favorite gaming titles. The HyperX Cloud III S features a detachable boom mic and an impressive 120-hour battery life on a single charge.
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A 75% gaming keyboard with responsive HyperX linear switches and a volume control knob. The keyboard also features sound-dampening gasket mounting and a hot-swappable PCB.
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Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.