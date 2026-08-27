Ahead of the Labor Day weekend, HP is hosting its Labor Day sales event with discounts of up to 65% on HP gaming PCs, desktop computers, gaming and productivity laptops, and HyperX peripherals. If you're on the hunt for some great bargains, then take a look at our list of some of our favorite available deals.

With Labor Day looming, it also heralds the end of the summer break and the return to school, so taking advantage of a sales event like this is a great opportunity to pick up some essential pieces of tech at a discount ahead of the new semester, or just as a new gaming system; there doesn't need to be a reason to treat yourself.

Save 14% ($1,000) HP Omen Max 45L: was $6,999.99 now $5,999.99 at HP US A massive $1000 saving is available right now on this HP Omen Max 45L gaming PC, fitted with an RTX 5090, Core Ultra 9 285K, 64GB of RAM, and 2TB of SSD storage. Read more Read less ▼

Save 18% ($580) HP Omen 35L Gaming PC (Gt16-0107t) : was $3,199.99 now $2,619.99 at HP US The large saving on this HP Omen 35L gaming PC put this rig with an RTX 5070, Intel Core Ultra 7 265F, 32GB of DDR5, and a 1TB SSD well within reach. Upgrade your gaming desktop situation for less. Read more Read less ▼

Save 32% ($900) HP HyperX Omen Max Gaming Laptop (16t-Ah100): was $2,799.99 now $1,899.99 at HP US A powerful and portable gaming station with a mobile RTX 5070 Ti laptop GPU, Intel Core Ultra 7 270HX Plus processor, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and a 512GB SSD. The 16-inch IPS display has a 2.5K (2560 x 1600) resolution with a very fast 240 Hz refresh rate. Read more Read less ▼