Save up to $600 on iBuyPower gaming PCs in its Labor Day sale — beat the component crisis with big bundles and coupons

Kicking off the Labor Day sales event in style, iBuypower has dropped the pricing on a number of PC builds and added a special LABORDAY coupon to enjoy up to an extra $350 discount (depending on the value of your PC choice) on one of their specced-out gaming PCs. You have until September 8th, 2026, to take advantage of any of these discounts, as that's when the sale ends.

For anyone interested in the iBuypower RDY Y50 R01 PC build, there's a bonus bundle that includes peripherals and even a monitor.

Here are some of the current best deals iBuypower have going during the Labor Day sales event. There's a selection of PCs with differing component choices to cater to overall price and gaming performance. Remember to add the code at checkout to get the full discount, with up to $350 off on top of the discounted prices.

Use code: LABORDAY Save 17% ($550) iBUYPOWER RDY Y50 R01: was $3,199 now $2,649 at ibuypower The RDY Y50 R01 PC includes the well-known HYTE Y50 case, AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU, RTX 5070 Ti - 16GB graphics card, 32GB DDR5-6000MHz RGB RAM, Asus X870 Max Gaming WiFi motherboard, and a 2TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 SSD for the operating system and storage. Read more Read less ▼

Use code: LABORDAY Save 15% ($400) iBUYPOWER RDY Element Pulse X B02: was $2,599 now $2,199 at ibuypower The Element Pulse X BO2 PC uses the Element Pulse X case, Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus CPU, RTX 5070 - 12GB 2graphics card, 32GB DDR5-6000MHz RGB RAM, Asus Z890 Max Gaming WiFi 7 motherboard, and a 2TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 SSD for the operating system and storage. Read more Read less ▼

Use code: LABORDAY Save 17% ($500) iBUYPOWER RDY King 95 Pro R04: was $2,949 now $2,449 at ibuypower This iBuypower RDY King 95 Pro R04 gaming PC uses a Montech King 95 Pro PC case, stuffed with an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor, RTX 5070 Ti - 16GB graphics card, 32GB of DDR5-5600MHz RGB RAM, an Asus B650EM Max Gaming motherboard, and a 2TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 SSD. Read more Read less ▼