Save up to $600 on iBuyPower gaming PCs in its Labor Day sale — beat the component crisis with big bundles and coupons
A selection of gaming PC picks from iBuypower's Labor Day Sale
Kicking off the Labor Day sales event in style, iBuypower has dropped the pricing on a number of PC builds and added a special LABORDAY coupon to enjoy up to an extra $350 discount (depending on the value of your PC choice) on one of their specced-out gaming PCs. You have until September 8th, 2026, to take advantage of any of these discounts, as that's when the sale ends.
For anyone interested in the iBuypower RDY Y50 R01 PC build, there's a bonus bundle that includes peripherals and even a monitor.
Here are some of the current best deals iBuypower have going during the Labor Day sales event. There's a selection of PCs with differing component choices to cater to overall price and gaming performance. Remember to add the code at checkout to get the full discount, with up to $350 off on top of the discounted prices.
Get an Intel Core i9-14900KF, RTX 5070 GPU, Z790 Asus motherboard, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB SSD.
Read moreRead less▼
The RDY Y50 R01 PC includes the well-known HYTE Y50 case, AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU, RTX 5070 Ti - 16GB graphics card, 32GB DDR5-6000MHz RGB RAM, Asus X870 Max Gaming WiFi motherboard, and a 2TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 SSD for the operating system and storage.
Read moreRead less▼
The Element Pulse X BO2 PC uses the Element Pulse X case, Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus CPU, RTX 5070 - 12GB 2graphics card, 32GB DDR5-6000MHz RGB RAM, Asus Z890 Max Gaming WiFi 7 motherboard, and a 2TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 SSD for the operating system and storage.
Read moreRead less▼
This iBuypower RDY King 95 Pro R04 gaming PC uses a Montech King 95 Pro PC case, stuffed with an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor, RTX 5070 Ti - 16GB graphics card, 32GB of DDR5-5600MHz RGB RAM, an Asus B650EM Max Gaming motherboard, and a 2TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 SSD.
Read moreRead less▼
The RDY Scale VCTA B01 is housed in a Scale VCTA Edition PC case, with the following components: an Intel Core Ultra 5 225F CPU, RTX 5050 - 8GB GPU, 16GB of DDR5-5200MHz RGB RAM (single stick), Asus B860M Max Gaming AX WiFi motherboard, and a 1TB SSD.
Read moreRead less▼
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.