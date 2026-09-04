Save up to $900 in the Best Buy Labor Day sale on tech, with huge discounts on gaming PCs, laptops and monitors — secure an upgrade fast to beat rising hardware costs

Best Buy is throwing a huge sale for Labor Day, meaning you can grab a big discount on tech right now. In fact, you can save up to $900 on select gaming laptops, along with $500 off a new MacBook. Gaming PCs are on sale, too, with up to $600 knocked off big-brand tech, along with monitor savings of up to $500 also available.

● Check out Best Buy's tech sales

It's the end of the summer break, and with back-to-school deals all around us, now could be the best opportunity to pick up a bargain before the prices go up again. The PC hardware market is running super hot right now, with RAM and SSD costs pushing prices up, and a deal from a big retailer like Best Buy is a great way to treat yourself without breaking the bank.

We've put together some of the biggest and best discounts on offer from Best Buy below.

Best Buy Labor Day Gaming Laptop and Handheld Deals

Save 11% ($140) Gigabyte Gaming A16: was $1,299.99 now $1,159.99 at Best Buy This RTX 5060 laptop from Gigabyte features 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. You're getting a 16-inch laptop with an IPS display capable of outputting at 1200p with a 165Hz refresh rate. Read more Read less ▼

RTX 5070 Ti / 32GB of RAM Save 14% ($300) Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI Gaming Laptop: was $2,199.99 now $1,899.99 at Best Buy This Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI is a slimline gaming laptop with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, a 16-inch 240 Hz OLED display, and 32GB of RAM. You also get a fast and efficient Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU. Read more Read less ▼

Save 38% ($700) Lenovo LOQ 15.6" Gaming Laptop: was $1,849.99 now $1,149.99 at Best Buy Grab this RTX 5060 laptop from Lenovo at a decent price. With this rig, you're getting an Intel Core i7 13650HX CPU, 16GB memory, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU, and 512GB SSD storage, along with a 15.6-inch IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate for gaming at 1080p. Read more Read less ▼

Save 24% ($550) Asus ROG Strix G16: was $2,299.99 now $1,749.99 at Best Buy A stonkingly good deal on an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti laptop in the current market. Along with the 5070 Ti, you're also getting an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX CPU, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD, along with a 16-inch IPS display for gaming at 1200p with a 165Hz refresh rate. Read more Read less ▼

Save 28% ($625) Asus TUF Gaming A16 16": was $2,224.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy A 16-inch gaming laptop with an RTX 5070 GPU. Other specs include an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX CPU, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The 16-inch IPS display can hit 1200p with a 165Hz refresh rate. Read more Read less ▼

Save 31% ($900) Alienware 16X Aurora: was $2,899 now $1,999 at Best Buy This 1600p 240Hz Alienware gaming laptop is now priced below $2,000. It ships with an Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX CPU, 16GB RAM, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 mobile GPU, and 1TB in SSD storage. Read more Read less ▼

Best Buy Labor Day Gaming PC Deals

Save 25% ($300.99) iBuypower Slate Gaming PC (Arc B570): was $1,199.99 now $899 at Best Buy A bargain-budget gaming PC in today's economy. This frugal machine features an Intel Core Ultra 5 225F processor and an Intel Arc B570 graphics card with 10GB of VRAM. There's also 16GB of DDR5 memory and a 1TB NVMe SSD for storage. Read more Read less ▼

Save 5% ($150) ASUS ROG GM70: was $2,749.99 now $2,599.99 at Best Buy This is a powerhouse rig with an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, 32GB DDR5, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 16GB. Expect to hit 1440p with this gaming PC. Read more Read less ▼