Save up to $900 in the Best Buy Labor Day sale on tech, with huge discounts on gaming PCs, laptops and monitors — secure an upgrade fast to beat rising hardware costs
Grab some of our favorite deals from Best Buy's Labor Day sale
Best Buy is throwing a huge sale for Labor Day, meaning you can grab a big discount on tech right now. In fact, you can save up to $900 on select gaming laptops, along with $500 off a new MacBook. Gaming PCs are on sale, too, with up to $600 knocked off big-brand tech, along with monitor savings of up to $500 also available.
● Check out Best Buy's tech sales
It's the end of the summer break, and with back-to-school deals all around us, now could be the best opportunity to pick up a bargain before the prices go up again. The PC hardware market is running super hot right now, with RAM and SSD costs pushing prices up, and a deal from a big retailer like Best Buy is a great way to treat yourself without breaking the bank.
We've put together some of the biggest and best discounts on offer from Best Buy below.
Best Buy Labor Day Gaming Laptop and Handheld Deals
This RTX 5060 laptop from Gigabyte features 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. You're getting a 16-inch laptop with an IPS display capable of outputting at 1200p with a 165Hz refresh rate.
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This Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI is a slimline gaming laptop with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, a 16-inch 240 Hz OLED display, and 32GB of RAM. You also get a fast and efficient Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU.
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Grab one of Apple's more recent MacBook Pro's with the M5 Pro chip. Specs include an 18-core CPU and 20-core GPU, 24GB memory, and a 2TB SSD.
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Grab this RTX 5060 laptop from Lenovo at a decent price. With this rig, you're getting an Intel Core i7 13650HX CPU, 16GB memory, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU, and 512GB SSD storage, along with a 15.6-inch IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate for gaming at 1080p.
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A stonkingly good deal on an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti laptop in the current market. Along with the 5070 Ti, you're also getting an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX CPU, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD, along with a 16-inch IPS display for gaming at 1200p with a 165Hz refresh rate.
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A bigger MacBook Pro, this one featuring a 16-inch display, along with the M5 Max chip with 18-core CPU and 32-core GPU, 36GB Memory, and a 2TB SSD.
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This Lenovo Legion Go S handheld features the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU. It runs SteamOS, has 32GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an 8-inch 120Hz display with 500nits brightness.
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A 16-inch gaming laptop with an RTX 5070 GPU. Other specs include an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX CPU, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The 16-inch IPS display can hit 1200p with a 165Hz refresh rate.
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Save nearly $800 on this RTX 5080 gaming laptop with a 16-inch 1600p 240Hz display. It features the Intel Core Ultra 9 386H CPU, 32GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD.
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This 1600p 240Hz Alienware gaming laptop is now priced below $2,000. It ships with an Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX CPU, 16GB RAM, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 mobile GPU, and 1TB in SSD storage.
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This MacBook Air 13-inch laptop has an M5 chip with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 24GB Memory, and a 1TB SSD.
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Best Buy Labor Day Gaming PC Deals
A high-end gaming PC with an RTX 5080 front and center. This rig features the Intel Core I7-14700F, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD.
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This is a 1080p-capable rig, with an Intel Core i5-14400F, 16GB DDR5, and a 1TB SSD.
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A bargain-budget gaming PC in today's economy. This frugal machine features an Intel Core Ultra 5 225F processor and an Intel Arc B570 graphics card with 10GB of VRAM. There's also 16GB of DDR5 memory and a 1TB NVMe SSD for storage.
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A cheaper MSI Codex R2 rig, this model features an RTX 5050, with a 14400F, 16GB DDR5, and a 1TB SSD.
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This is a powerhouse rig with an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, 32GB DDR5, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 16GB. Expect to hit 1440p with this gaming PC.
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Best Buy Labor Day Monitor Deals
This gorgeous Samsung OLED widescreen would be a great addition for your desk. It features a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time, it's curved, and includes Nvidia G-Sync support.
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This budget-friendly 1440p VA curved monitor has a 180Hz refresh rate and includes HDR support.
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Another 1440p monitor, this Samsung 32-inch display uses a VA panel, has a 180Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, along with HDR10 support.
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This budget 1080p monitor has a super-fast 300Hz refresh rate for gaming and uses a fast IPS panel.
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Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.