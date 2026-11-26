Soldering is a skill that every hobbyist should master. It doesn't matter whether you're taking your first steps or you're a seasoned pro, because you're going to need an essential bit of kit: a soldering iron.

Luckily, we've put together a good selection of soldering iron deals that are on sale for Black Friday. This is the perfect chance to grab the bull by the horns and upgrade with an iron that will last you through plenty of hefty projects. We've also got recommendations for solder, as well as kit to keep your workbench safe from fumes and heat.

Check out the full list of suggestions below.

Take your soldering with you with the Fnirsi HS-01

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Fnirsi HS-01 is a great soldering iron for anyone who travels or who needs a soldering iron on the go, as our review makes clear.

It's USB-C with an included power supply, or you can use it with a power bank capable of 65W output. It's good for easy soldering, eliminating the need to search for a DC jack or outlet. The flexibility of both a DC and USB-C jack is nice to have, although with so many USB-C PD power banks on sale now, it's a luxury, not a necessity.

Save 10% ($5.85) Fnirsi HS-01: was $59.99 now $54.14 at Amazon The Fnirsi HS-01 is a great soldering iron and well worth the money for those who solder in workshops or in the field. Read more Read less ▼

This kit comes with the soldering iron, but there's also a 96W power supply, a high-quality USB-C cable, a stand, and a selection of soldering iron tips for precision soldering, along with larger tips for when you need to lay down the heat.

Controlling the Fnirsi HS-01 is all about the buttons, which let you control the temperature, as well as navigate the built-in OLED screen. Set your temperature, and the HS-01 will get up to the target temperature in seconds. It's also designed to let you switch holding positions if you're right or left-handed.

Hunker down for a long day of soldering with the Yihua 995D+

Every serious soldering hobbyist needs a desktop soldering station with hot air rework to take things to the next level. The Yihua 995D+ hot air rework station delivers just that, and it's a solid soldering station that will get the job done.

Save 20% ($28) Yihua 995D+: was $139.99 now $111.99 at Amazon A great selection of soldering tips, a large LCD screen, clear controls and a bonus hot air rework wand make the Yihua 995D+ the best option for those who solder for a living. Read more Read less ▼

The Yihua 995D+ can reach temperatures of 480 °C (896 °F), which gives more than enough heat to solder and reflow even the heaviest solder joint. This soldering station has excellent thermal properties, letting you start soldering speaker wire with ease.

The stand is compatible with right and left-handed users, as it's separated from the main station, so you'll have free access to the soldering iron while reducing the number of cables trailing across your workbench. It has three preset channels to let you switch between jobs quickly, and it feels great to handle, thanks to a non-slip coating and flexible silicone cord to stop any melting accidents. You've also got a good number of tips, from precision tips to heavy tips for large projects.

The hot air gun has a similar cable for protection and is easy to handle. You'll need to select the correct controls before using the central knob to handle temperature and airflow. After that, it's easy to control both.

The Yihua 995D+ is an excellent soldering station for both beginners and pros alike. It gets the job done, looks good, and keeps more cash in your pocket.

Don't need hot air but need a desktop soldering station? The Yihua 939D+ is for you.

If all you need is a reliable and compact desktop soldering station, then the Yihua 939D+ is a good option. This compact soldering station comes with a temperature range of 392°F to 896°F (200°C to 480°C) and ships with a selection of soldering tips to cover many different use cases, from precision to bulky solder joints.

Save 24% ($14.10) Yihua 939D+ Digital Soldering Station: was $59.99 now $45.89 at Amazon A solid and dependable soldering station that reduces the cost by omitting hot air rework functionality. This is a soldering station that I could personally use all day, everyday! Read more Read less ▼

It comes with 75W of power, making it suitable for heavier solders like speaker cables. Use the dial to control your settings and the LED display will update accordingly.

Helping hands for successful soldering

Soldering can be a tricky task to complete, and an extra pair of hands is always welcome. Luckily, you don't need a pair of human hands to get the job done, as this helping hands tool can substitute perfectly.

Soldering veterans will know the less-than-glossy metal armature and magnifying glass combos that are available, but this set of helping hands is a little bit different. It comes as a magnetic base, clips, and posts that help to grip your circuit boards as you solder.

Save 27% ($15.64) Noevsbig Magnetic Helping Hands Soldering Station: was $56.95 now $41.31 at Amazon With five alligator clips and six posts designed to hold your PCB firmly to the magnetic base, your hands are free to concentrate on soldering up your next project. Read more Read less ▼

Measuring 11.41 x 7.08 inches (29 x 18 cm), this magnetic helping hands kit is sturdy for holding your PCBs while giving you a choice as to how it holds them. The five flexible alligator clips are used to clamp and hold circuit boards a little nearer to the user. The flexibility of the armatures means that both sides of the PCB can be seen, remaining accessible for soldering either way.

If you need more rigidity, the six posts are used to clamp to the edge of the board you're soldering, which is useful if you're soldering just one side. This is ideal for a maker with plenty of tasks on his sheet.

Keep soldering on, with lead-free and leaded solder.

You'll want lead-free solder if you're planning on soldering. It's the gold standard, it's safer, and it avoids the environmental issues that come with traditional leaded solder.

Lead-free solder is the gold standard these days. Any modern electronics will have components soldered using lead-free solder. It's safer than traditional leaded, and avoids the environmental issues, such as lead leakage during bad disposal. It's the safest option if you're planning on making anything you go on to sell, too.

Save 23% Solderise Lead-free solder: was $12.99 now $9.99 at Amazon Lead-free solder is better for the environment, and it means you can build and sell products that are made using it. This 0.6mm diameter solder has a flux rosin core so it flows neatly around your solder joints. Read more Read less ▼

That said, there's still a case for leaded solder, especially if you're using it for yourself (and you take precautions).

The solder below is worth considering if you need it. It's a mix of 63% tin to 37% lead, which is a decent mix, and should produce good solder joints.

Keep your workbench safe from hot soldering irons

Every maker is going to have a workbench that has seen one or two accidents. If you want to avoid any permanent damage, you'll want to pick up one of these sillicone soldering mats.

Save 15% Black Magnetic Repair Mat: was $16.99 now $14.39 at Amazon This silicone repair mat will keep your workbench free from scratches and soldering iron burns. The included magnetic notches and slots will make sure every screw goes back in at the end. Read more Read less ▼

Silicone soldering mats are an essential buy for a hobbyist. They'll keep the heat from your soldering iron away from the workbench, and often have extra positions to keep screws in one place and to stop magnetics from falling off your bench.

Good for taking apart a laptop, for instance. It'll keep your screws safe, the bench burn-free, and it'll help you from scratching the chassis, too. When you're done, you can just roll it up and put it away.

Stay safe soldering with a fume extractor

Lead-free or not, you're going to see fumes when you're soldering. It isn't a great idea to breathe these in, so a fume extractor can help you to improve the air quality around you as you work.

Save 26% Yihua 948DQ-I Solder Fume Extractor: was $49.99 now $37.04 at Amazon Keep your lungs healthy by removing the flux fumes and solder smoke from the air. This tiltable solder fume extractor works from up to five inches away and pulls the offensive fumes through an activated carbon filter to keep the air fresh. You get extra filters in the box Read more Read less ▼

Extractors work, as you'd expect, by using a fan to suck smoke and fumes from the air, directly into an activated carbon filter, with clean air passing through the back of it. This extractor uses a high-speed fan to do it, keeping high suction from up to five inches away: plenty of space for you to solder in comfort.

This extractor comes with four rubber feet, so it won't move around, and the locking tilt mechanism helps you point it to the right places as you work. It also has fenders on both sides of the fan to stop any breezes from moving fumes away from the unit, as it keeps you safe.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.