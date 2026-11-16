The best Warhammer 40K-themed gifts for your gaming setup — chairs, desks, backpacks, toys, and games that will please the Imperium
Games, furniture, and collectables
If you're a fan of Warhammer 40K and want to invite a SpaceMarine chapter or even a Chaos God to adorn your setup, then take a look at some of our favorite product picks for the perfect gift for yourself, a friend, or a loved one.
From Warhammer-inspired furniture that includes desks, chairs, and mouse pads, to keycaps, plushies, and even cool backpacks, there's something for every budget, and representation from a variety of the creatures and characters from the 40K universe.
Once your setup is complete, maybe even pick up the latest Warhammer 40K-inspired PC games to really jump into the fray. Below is our compiled list of some of the best Warhammer 40K furniture, collectibles, and PC games.
Warhammer 40K Furniture
If you're looking for Warhammer furniture, then Secretlab is a good first stop and has a range of officially licensed Warhammer 40K furniture that includes both desks and chairs.
The Titan Evo chairs are fully decorated with Space Marine chapter livery and standards, with chair skins also available to convert existing chairs to the same designs.
How about converting one of Secretlab's Magnus Pro electric sit-stand desks into the base of your setup with a 40K-themed MAGPAD that can easily attach and change the look of your desk in an instant?
If you already own a Secretlab Titan Evo gaming chair, you can upgrade the livery to that of the colors of the Dark Angels chapter.
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Secretlab's Magnus Pro gaming desk gets a touch of the warp with the Warhammer 40K MAGPAD. This sit-stand desk is perfect for gaming and praising the Emperor of mankind.
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The Secretlab Titan Evo gaming chair is adorned with the Warhammer 40K Dark Angel color scheme and insignia.
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In the extremely recognisable Ultramarines livery, the Secretlab Titan Evo Warhammer 40K Ultramarines Edition is a standout design.
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Sold separately. The leatherette Warhammer 40K MAGPAD can transform your Secretlab Magnus Pro desk. A map of the known 40K universe is pictured on the desk pad.
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A cable management solution for your Secretlab desk. Hide your cables and add extra Warhammer 40K flair to your desk setup.
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Warhammer 40K Peripherals and Collectables
Decorate your gaming setup with Warhammer 40K-themed items. Some of our favorite spotted products include mouse pads, keycaps, Nurgle plushies, Death Korps rucksacks, and Space Marine figures.
A rugged canvas backpack with military styling. Fight for the Emperor with this Astra Militarum backpack, complete with insignia.
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Cadian military canvas backpack. Feel like part of the brave Cadian military with this awesome backpack that's emblazoned with insignia and camo patterns.
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Astra Militarum roll-top backpack in the Cadian colors. A canvas backpack with multiple pockets, leather straps and pocket covers.
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A large gaming mousepad adorned with iconic Space Marine chapters from the 40K universe.
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A shaped copper keyboard keycap with a Night Lord's helmet.
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A shaped copper keyboard keycap with a Dark Angels helmet.
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A shaped copper keyboard keycap with an Adeptus Custodes helmet.
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A shaped copper keyboard keycap with a Black Templar's helmet.
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A sassy 6-inch officially licensed plush of an infested Nurgling from Warhammer 40K.
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A 7-Inch officially licensed plush of Grandfather Nurgle. Nothing cuter than this disease-infested being from another dimension.
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Decorate your setup with a Funko Pop Orc Nobz on your desk and "WAAAGH!" with the best of them.
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Looking mean! Sergeant Ashan from the Raven Guards. A 1/18 scale articulated collectible display figure.
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An imposing presence on any desk, this 1/18 scale Ultramarine comes with a Bolt Rifle, Bolt Pistol, and Chainsword.
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Warhammer 40K Games
Take a break from painting your miniatures and relax with some of the best Warhammer 40K PC games. Bring the grimdark future straight to your gaming PC and grab some great deals on the latest titles. Combat the hive mind as a Space Marine, or jump on board the upcoming Dawn of War IV RTS and command the Space Marines, Orks, Necrons, and the Adeptus Mechanicus. You can even go retro with the latest Boltgun sequel.
A Steam code for the 1-year anniversary edition of Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2. The follow-up sequel to Space Marine, with enhanced graphics and multiplayer modes.
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The sequel to Boltgun, a single-player campaign that effortlessly blends the grimdark Warhammer 40,000 universe with a fast-paced retro first-person shooter.
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The revival of one of the best RTS games sees the return of the Dawn of War series. Take charge of four unique Warhammer 40,000 factions: the Space Marines, Orks, Necrons, and the Adeptus Mechanicus. A sprawling campaign and gorgeous CGI storytelling transport you into the Grimdark future of the 41st Millennium.
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Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.