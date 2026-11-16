If you're a fan of Warhammer 40K and want to invite a SpaceMarine chapter or even a Chaos God to adorn your setup, then take a look at some of our favorite product picks for the perfect gift for yourself, a friend, or a loved one.

From Warhammer-inspired furniture that includes desks, chairs, and mouse pads, to keycaps, plushies, and even cool backpacks, there's something for every budget, and representation from a variety of the creatures and characters from the 40K universe.

Once your setup is complete, maybe even pick up the latest Warhammer 40K-inspired PC games to really jump into the fray. Below is our compiled list of some of the best Warhammer 40K furniture, collectibles, and PC games.

Warhammer 40K Furniture

If you're looking for Warhammer furniture, then Secretlab is a good first stop and has a range of officially licensed Warhammer 40K furniture that includes both desks and chairs.

The Titan Evo chairs are fully decorated with Space Marine chapter livery and standards, with chair skins also available to convert existing chairs to the same designs.

How about converting one of Secretlab's Magnus Pro electric sit-stand desks into the base of your setup with a 40K-themed MAGPAD that can easily attach and change the look of your desk in an instant?

Secretlab Warhammer Chair Skin Dark Angels: $99 at Secretlab If you already own a Secretlab Titan Evo gaming chair, you can upgrade the livery to that of the colors of the Dark Angels chapter. Read more Read less ▼

Secretlab Secretlab Magnus Pro: was $1,098 now $978 at Secretlab Secretlab's Magnus Pro gaming desk gets a touch of the warp with the Warhammer 40K MAGPAD. This sit-stand desk is perfect for gaming and praising the Emperor of mankind. Read more Read less ▼

Secretlab MAGPAD Warhammer 40K Leatherette Desk Mat: $129 at Secretlab Sold separately. The leatherette Warhammer 40K MAGPAD can transform your Secretlab Magnus Pro desk. A map of the known 40K universe is pictured on the desk pad. Read more Read less ▼

Warhammer 40K Peripherals and Collectables

Decorate your gaming setup with Warhammer 40K-themed items. Some of our favorite spotted products include mouse pads, keycaps, Nurgle plushies, Death Korps rucksacks, and Space Marine figures.

Starforged Warhammer 40k Cadian Backback : $128.40 at Amazon Cadian military canvas backpack. Feel like part of the brave Cadian military with this awesome backpack that's emblazoned with insignia and camo patterns. Read more Read less ▼

Tomy Warhammer 40K Nurgle Plush: $12.99 at Amazon A 7-Inch officially licensed plush of Grandfather Nurgle. Nothing cuter than this disease-infested being from another dimension. Read more Read less ▼

Joytoy Warhammer 40K Ultramarines Intercessor: $33.99 at Amazon An imposing presence on any desk, this 1/18 scale Ultramarine comes with a Bolt Rifle, Bolt Pistol, and Chainsword. Read more Read less ▼

Warhammer 40K Games

Take a break from painting your miniatures and relax with some of the best Warhammer 40K PC games. Bring the grimdark future straight to your gaming PC and grab some great deals on the latest titles. Combat the hive mind as a Space Marine, or jump on board the upcoming Dawn of War IV RTS and command the Space Marines, Orks, Necrons, and the Adeptus Mechanicus. You can even go retro with the latest Boltgun sequel.