The cheapest Cyber Monday deals on RAM, SSDs, CPUs, and GPUs — the lowest price on chips, storage, and DDR4 and DDR5 memory we’ve found
The biggest and best savings on what matters
It's no secret that buying PC parts has become incredibly difficult in the last year, with RAM, SSDs, and GPUs all drastically more expensive than they were 12 months ago. To that end, we've been scouring every corner of the internet for the best prices on the best hardware, bringing them all together in one place. If you're looking to build a PC with many of the cheapest components possible, this is the final word on what's worth buying right now as we're in the throes of Cyber Monday.
We've dredged up the best deals on a host of components for a variety of builds and upgrades. Here you'll find savings and good prices on DDR4 and DDR5 RAM, SSDs of various capacities, CPUs from both AMD and Intel, and GPUs from Nvidia and AMD.
We track all of these prices year-round in our RAM, CPU, GPU, and SSD indexes, and we've collated all of our up-to-the-minute pricing data here.
💾 1TB PCIe 5.0: Samsung 9100 Pro - $209.99
💾 2TB PCIe 5.0: MSI Spatium M560 - $279.99
💾 1TB PCIe 5.0: Samsung 9100 Pro - $209.99
💾 2TB PCIe 5.0: MSI Spatium M560 - $279.99
💾 1TB PCIe 4.0: Kingston NV3 - $139.99
💾 2TB PCIe 4.0: MSI Spatium M470 Pro - $269.99
💾 4TB PCIe 4.0: TeamGroup T-Force G50 - $399.99 at Newegg
💾 2TB SATA: PNY CS900 - $219.99 @ Amazon
💾 4TB SATA: TeamGroup T-Force Vulcan Z - $329.99 @ Amazon
💾 64GB (2 x 32GB): Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6000 CL40 - $889.99
💾 32GB (2 x 16GB): Patriot Viper Venom DDR5-6000 CL36 - $459.99
💾 16GB (1 x 16GB): Corsair Vengeance RGB RS DDR5-6000 CL38 - $229.99
💾 32GB (2 x 16GB): ADATA XPG Lancer DDR5-6000 - $429.99
💾 32GB (2 x 16GB): Team Group T-Force Delta DDR5-6000 - $439.99
💾 32GB DDR4 (2 x 16GB): Team Group T-Force Delta DDR4-3200 CL16 - $209.99
💾 16GB DDR4 (2 x 8GB): PNY DDR4-3200 CL22 - $109.99
💾 16GB DDR4 (2 x 8GB): Silicon Power DDR5-3600 - $116.79
💾 64GB DDR4 (2 x 32GB): Patriot Viper Steel DDR4-3200 - $454.99
🎮 RTX 5090: Gigabyte Gaming OC - $6,499.99
🎮 RTX 5080: PNY OC - $2,149
🎮 RTX 5070 Ti: PNY OC - $1,479.99
🎮 RTX 5070: MSI Ventus - $799.99
🎮 RTX 5060 Ti (16GB): PNY Dual OC - $799.99
🎮 RTX 5060 Ti (8GB): PNY Plus - $449.99
🎮 RTX 5060: PNY Dual OC - $449.99
🎮 RX 9070 XT: ASRock Steel Legend - $999.99
🎮 RX 9070: XFX Swift - $919.99
🎮 RX 9070 GRE: Gigabyte Gaming - $699.99
🎮 RX 9060 XT (16GB): XFX Swift - $739.99
🎮 RX 9060 XT (8GB): XFX Swift - $539.99
💻 AMD: Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 - $759
💻 AMD: Ryzen 9 9950X3D - $583
💻 AMD: Ryzen 7 9800X3D - $410
💻 AMD: Ryzen 7 7800X3D - $339
💻 AMD: Ryzen 5 7600X - $157
💻Intel: Core Ultra 9 285K - $399
💻 Intel: Core Ultra i9-14900K - $359
💻 Intel: Core Ultra i7-14700KF - $279
💻 Intel: Core Ultra 7 270K Plus - $249
💻 Intel: Core Ultra 5 250K Plus - $199
Download the Tom's Hardware app for up-to-the-minute updates on iOS and Android.
For more Black Friday savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals overall, or dive deeper into specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive deals, Gaming Monitor deals, CPU deals, Gaming PC deals, RAM combo deals, 3D printer deals, RAM deals, Gaming laptop deals, Wi-Fi Router deals, GPU deals, and Gaming chair deals pages.
* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.
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Stephen is Tom's Hardware's News Editor with almost a decade of industry experience covering technology, having worked at TechRadar, iMore, and even Apple over the years. He has covered the world of consumer tech from nearly every angle, including supply chain rumors, patents, and litigation, and more. When he's not at work, he loves reading about history and playing video games.