It's no secret that buying PC parts has become incredibly difficult in the last year, with RAM, SSDs, and GPUs all drastically more expensive than they were 12 months ago. To that end, we've been scouring every corner of the internet for the best prices on the best hardware, bringing them all together in one place. If you're looking to build a PC with many of the cheapest components possible, this is the final word on what's worth buying right now as we're in the throes of Cyber Monday.

We've dredged up the best deals on a host of components for a variety of builds and upgrades. Here you'll find savings and good prices on DDR4 and DDR5 RAM, SSDs of various capacities, CPUs from both AMD and Intel, and GPUs from Nvidia and AMD.

We track all of these prices year-round in our RAM, CPU, GPU, and SSD indexes, and we've collated all of our up-to-the-minute pricing data here.

Download the Tom's Hardware app for up-to-the-minute updates on iOS and Android.

For more Black Friday savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals overall, or dive deeper into specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive deals, Gaming Monitor deals, CPU deals, Gaming PC deals, RAM combo deals, 3D printer deals, RAM deals, Gaming laptop deals, Wi-Fi Router deals, GPU deals, and Gaming chair deals pages.

* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.