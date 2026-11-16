With the holiday season fast approaching, and Black Friday being an opportune time to score some excellent deals on all things tech, you might want to start thinking about grabbing a gift for the frequent traveler in your life. For someone who spends countless hours in airports, on airplanes, and hopping from hotel to hotel for business, having the right tech at hand is a must.

From travel adapters to wall chargers to power banks, we have you covered. Whether you want to get them something that they don’t already have, or upgrade some tired old hardware for something newer and better, here are some gift ideas to consider.

Anker Nano Travel Adapter: $25.99 at Amazon The Anker Nano Travel Adapter is a portable adapter with multiple plugs that will work in over 200 countries around the globe. It also features four USB ports (two USB-A, two USB-C) supporting up to 20W.

UGREEN Nexode 45W Retractable Charger Block: $37.99 at Amazon The UGREEN Nexode 45W Retractable Charger Block is a versatile device that can handle up to three devices at a time. The charging block has two built-in USB-C ports, along with a retractable USB-C cable that extends up to 2 meters.26 feet.

Xreal xbx a01+ : $299 at Amazon The Xreal xbx a01+ AR glasses are reasonably priced (among the AR glasses field) and are well-equipped. You get dual 1080p micro-OLED lenses that deliver up to a 147-inch virtual screen, and they connect to your smartphone, tablet, or laptop with a single USB-C cable. These are perfect for creating your own personal "theater" when sitting on a cramped airplane.