Top tech gift ideas for frequent travelers — from USB wall chargers to power banks, here are the best options
Here are some great tech gift ideas as we head into Black Friday season
With the holiday season fast approaching, and Black Friday being an opportune time to score some excellent deals on all things tech, you might want to start thinking about grabbing a gift for the frequent traveler in your life. For someone who spends countless hours in airports, on airplanes, and hopping from hotel to hotel for business, having the right tech at hand is a must.
From travel adapters to wall chargers to power banks, we have you covered. Whether you want to get them something that they don’t already have, or upgrade some tired old hardware for something newer and better, here are some gift ideas to consider.
The Anker Nano Travel Adapter is a portable adapter with multiple plugs that will work in over 200 countries around the globe. It also features four USB ports (two USB-A, two USB-C) supporting up to 20W.
The UGREEN Nexode 45W Retractable Charger Block is a versatile device that can handle up to three devices at a time. The charging block has two built-in USB-C ports, along with a retractable USB-C cable that extends up to 2 meters.26 feet.
The Xreal xbx a01+ AR glasses are reasonably priced (among the AR glasses field) and are well-equipped. You get dual 1080p micro-OLED lenses that deliver up to a 147-inch virtual screen, and they connect to your smartphone, tablet, or laptop with a single USB-C cable. These are perfect for creating your own personal "theater" when sitting on a cramped airplane.
The Anker Laptop Power Bank is a 25,000 mAh power bank with 165-watt charging support, dual built-in USB-C cables, a USB-C port, and a USB-A port. It also has an integrated
The Acer 3-in-1 Charging Station is a portable device that can simultaneously charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Wireless charging supports up to 15 watts.
The Eissix MagSafe Power Bank offers 12,000 mAh of capacity for your smartphone and includes a built-in stand. This is perfect for keeping your smartphone battery topped off if you're frequently far away from a power outlet.
Brandon Hill is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware. He has written about PC and Mac tech since the late 1990s with bylines at AnandTech, DailyTech, and Hot Hardware. When he is not consuming copious amounts of tech news, he can be found enjoying the NC mountains or the beach with his wife and two sons.