Wacky PC and gadget gift guide — surprise tech lovers with 10 different options, like wireless power buttons, DVD burner USB hubs, and clamp-on pegboards

The people you want to buy holiday gifts for probably have wishlists, but what happened to surprise and delight? Sometimes, you just have to choose something a bit out of left field to stuff a stocking or fill a gift box and watch as you see your friend or family member's eyes light up. So besides getting your loved ones everything they want, you can also get them a few fun items that surprise and delight. Wacky, even weird, tech that may not be exactly what someone expected to receive, but will certainly make them think of you when they use it.

And many of these picks are actually functional. A CD/DVD burner that also happens to be a USB hub, a wireless button to turn your PC on or off, and a clamp-on desk pegboard to keep your workspace neat are just a few of the items you'll find.

Here are some interesting and unusual gadgets for the PC builder or tech lover in your life:

Olight imini 2: $19.99 at Amazon The imini 2 is a handy little flashlight that easily attaches to your keychain. Built to last and bright enough to be reliable, you will never want to leave the house without it.

Dalaibukesi Wireless Remote Desktop PC Power Switch: $36 at Amazon A wireless button for turning your PC on/off. Big red button vibes give off danger signals. A wireless range of 80 feet over the 2.4GHz frequency.

Akmtrd Magnetic Levitation Bluetooth Speaker: $99.99 at Amazon A floating and spinning 5 Watt Bluetooth speaker that's shaped like the Death Star from Star Wars. Using magnetic levitation, the speaker is suspended in the air. Looks cool on any desk.

GravaStar Alpha65 Robot Mech 65W GaN Charger: $59.95 at Amazon Charge everything from your phone to your Steam Deck, with this cool-looking robot mech. This fast GaN charger block features three ports for charging: 2 x USB-C and 1 x USB-A.

Save 5% ($1.40) KDD 7 in 1 Clamp-On Desk Pegboard: was $27.95 now $26.55 at Amazon Pegboards are a great way of stashing and tidying all the kit and kaboodle you may have lying around your desk. If your desk isn't near a wall, or you're perhaps prohibited from drilling or hanging a pegboard on your wall, this desk-clampable version is the next best thing.

OMGOD USB Big Enter Key Pillow: $16.99 at Amazon For friends and family who want to send Slack messages with a bit of extra oomph, this giant foam enter key will let them take out their stress. It plugs in over USB Type-A, and you give it a slam to make it work.