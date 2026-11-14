Wacky PC and gadget gift guide — surprise tech lovers with 10 different options, like wireless power buttons, DVD burner USB hubs, and clamp-on pegboards
For the person who has everything, there's always the element of surprise.
The people you want to buy holiday gifts for probably have wishlists, but what happened to surprise and delight? Sometimes, you just have to choose something a bit out of left field to stuff a stocking or fill a gift box and watch as you see your friend or family member's eyes light up. So besides getting your loved ones everything they want, you can also get them a few fun items that surprise and delight. Wacky, even weird, tech that may not be exactly what someone expected to receive, but will certainly make them think of you when they use it.
And many of these picks are actually functional. A CD/DVD burner that also happens to be a USB hub, a wireless button to turn your PC on or off, and a clamp-on desk pegboard to keep your workspace neat are just a few of the items you'll find.
Here are some interesting and unusual gadgets for the PC builder or tech lover in your life:
SUIDECK's portable USB-connected optical and media reader peripheral also has USB HUB functionality. This has you covered for all sorts of old CDs, DVDs, and flash cards you might have in the back of your tech cabinets.
The imini 2 is a handy little flashlight that easily attaches to your keychain. Built to last and bright enough to be reliable, you will never want to leave the house without it.
A wireless button for turning your PC on/off. Big red button vibes give off danger signals. A wireless range of 80 feet over the 2.4GHz frequency.
A floating and spinning 5 Watt Bluetooth speaker that's shaped like the Death Star from Star Wars. Using magnetic levitation, the speaker is suspended in the air. Looks cool on any desk.
An RGB illuminated 2-button keyboard for copy-paste functions, or even to use in some rhythm games
Charge everything from your phone to your Steam Deck, with this cool-looking robot mech. This fast GaN charger block features three ports for charging: 2 x USB-C and 1 x USB-A.
This incredibly cute mini screen-turned USB-C hub is a fantastic retro gift for the holiday season, now on sale for Cyber Monday.
Pegboards are a great way of stashing and tidying all the kit and kaboodle you may have lying around your desk. If your desk isn't near a wall, or you're perhaps prohibited from drilling or hanging a pegboard on your wall, this desk-clampable version is the next best thing.
For friends and family who want to send Slack messages with a bit of extra oomph, this giant foam enter key will let them take out their stress. It plugs in over USB Type-A, and you give it a slam to make it work.
The keyboard enthusiast in your life may have their favorite keycaps (they probably have several), but these ones look like baked buns and bread. They're PBT and fit Cherry MX-style switches.
Andrew E. Freedman is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming. He also keeps up with the latest news. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Tom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Kotaku, PCMag and Complex, among others. Follow him on Threads @FreedmanAE and BlueSky @andrewfreedman.net. You can send him tips on Signal: andrewfreedman.01