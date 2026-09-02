Acer's Swift Blade 14 weighs just 1.76 pounds and uses Wildcat Lake — company introduces new sub-brand ahead of IFA tradeshow

Following Acer's release of the budget-oriented Acer Swift Air 14, the company is now releasing more thin systems based on Intel's Wildcat Lake chips to build out its mid-level offerings. Ahead of IFA, Acer debuted the Swift Blade 14, weighing in at just 799 grams (1.76 pounds), as well as a 16-inch Swift Air.

Swift Blade is a new sub-brand for the Swift line. To achieve featherweight status, the chassis is a mix of aluminum-magnesium alloy and carbon fiber. The laptop is 0.51 inches at its thinnest, so you likely won't notice it in a backpack. The system will come in two colors: marshmallow white and marshmallow blue.

The Blade 14 uses Intel's Wildcat Lake chips, ranging from the Core 3 304 all the way up to the Core 7 350, along with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Its ports include three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports (one of which is solely for data transfer) and a headphone jack.

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Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Acer Swift Blade 14 Acer Swift Air 16 CPU Up to Intel Core 7 350 Up to Intel Core 7 350 GPU Intel Graphics (integrated) Intel Graphics (integrated) RAM 12GB LPDDR5-6400 (soldered) Up to 16GB LPDDR5x (soldered) Storage Up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD Up to 512GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD Display 14-inch, 2880 x 1800, OLED, 400 nits, 90 Hz / 1920 x 1200, OLED, 300 nits, 60 Hz / 1920 x 1200 IPS LCD, 300 nits, 60 Hz 16-inch, 2880 x 1800, OLED, 600 nits, 120 Hz / 1920 x 1200, OLED, 300 nits / 60 Hz / 1920 x 1200, IPS LCD, touch, 400 nits, 60 Hz Webcam 1080p 1080p, IR Battery 50 WHr 70 WHr Networking Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth 5.3 Release Date Q1 2027 Q1 2027

The Acer Swift Air 16 is largely a bigger version of the Swift Air 14 it announced at Computex, though you'll also get an OLED display and quad-speaker audio. This system will come in three colors: elemental blue, sage green, and sandstone gold, though in the US, the 14-inch version only ended up shipping in sage. It has many of the benefits the 14-inch version, including an aluminum build, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a 100W power adapter.

Both systems will come with a variety of OLED and IPS LCD screen options.

(Image credit: Acer)

Both the Swift Blade 14 and Swift Air 16 are set to launch in North America in the first quarter of 2027, but they'll ship in December in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

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