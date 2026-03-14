CPU fraud scandal erupts as another Chinese laptop busted with a fake chip — second device sporting a disguised Ryzen 5500U uncovered after vendor threatens legal action

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Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.

Chuwi CoreBook Plus 7430U
(Image credit: Future)

The Ryzen 5 7430U may not be one of the best CPUs, but that doesn't mean you can swap it for an older and slower chip from a previous generation without anyone noticing. News outlet Notebookcheck has unearthed yet another Chuwi laptop that reportedly comes with a different processor that doesn't match its advertised specifications. What started as an isolated event with a single model appears to just be the tip of the iceberg.

According to Notebookcheck, Chuwi reportedly demanded the publication remove its article around the scandal, seemingly accompanied by threats of legal action over alleged reputational damage. The incident ignited widespread concern about the authenticity of processors in Chuwi devices. and fueled the news outlet to dig deeper.

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