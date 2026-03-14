CPU fraud scandal erupts as another Chinese laptop busted with a fake chip — second device sporting a disguised Ryzen 5500U uncovered after vendor threatens legal action

The Ryzen 5 7430U may not be one of the best CPUs, but that doesn't mean you can swap it for an older and slower chip from a previous generation without anyone noticing. News outlet Notebookcheck has unearthed yet another Chuwi laptop that reportedly comes with a different processor that doesn't match its advertised specifications. What started as an isolated event with a single model appears to just be the tip of the iceberg.

The initial scandal centered on the CoreBook X, a laptop marketed as featuring the Ryzen 5 7430U processor. However, a teardown revealed that the device actually contained an older, less powerful Ryzen 5 5500U. Chuwi attempted to downplay the controversy, suggesting the mix-up was due to differing production batches and leftover stock on the market. Yet mounting evidence pointed to deliberate tampering somewhere in the supply chain, in which the processor had been intentionally altered to mimic a newer Ryzen chip.

According to Notebookcheck, Chuwi reportedly demanded the publication remove its article around the scandal, seemingly accompanied by threats of legal action over alleged reputational damage. The incident ignited widespread concern about the authenticity of processors in Chuwi devices. and fueled the news outlet to dig deeper.

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