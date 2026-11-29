The Dell XPS 13 has been on an excellent sale for the past several days, but Best Buy just marked the laptop down even further. You can grab the Dell XPS 13 for $499.99 at Best Buy. That's $50 less than the sales price we've seen over the last several days, and it's for a configuration with twice the amount of storage space at 512 GB.

The base configuration of the Dell XPS 13 with a Core 5 320 CPU, 8GB of LPDDR5X memory, and 256GB of PCIe storage is marked down to $549.99 right now, which is a great price. That helps put in context how good of a deal Best Buy as going on right now with twice the amount of storage space for $50 less. As with the base configuration, you get the Core 5 320 CPU and 8GB of LPDDR5X memory.

Although buying a laptop with 8GB of memory is a tough swallow, it's the reality of pricing in 2026. Thankfully, the Intel Wildcat Lake chip inside the XPS 13 is specifically designed for this kind of low-capacity, single-channel configuration.

As you can see in the charts above, which we gathered during our Dell XPS 13 review, the machine is a solid performer for basic productivity workloads, even with just 8GB of memory. In that review, we called it "the new bar for mainstream Windows laptop excellence," largely due to how premium the machine feels at its low price.

The Core 5 320 is powerful enough, but the selling point of the XPS 13 is everything surrounding the chip. It has excellent battery life, speakers worthy of the XPS branding, and a thin, light aluminum chassis. It also comes with a premium 2560 x 1600 touch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

You get all of that, and the laptop weighs in at just 2.2 pounds and charges off any standard 65W USB-C connection. We've tested a handful of Wildcat Lake laptops at this point, but the XPS 13 continues to come out on top.

If you're interested, make sure to pick up the Dell XPS 13 for $499.99 at Best Buy.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.