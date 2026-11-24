When Apple dropped the MacBook Neo earlier this year, it lit a fire under the companies that make Windows laptops to compete. One of the best of those is the Dell XPS 13, which is down to $549.99 directly from Dell, undercutting Apple on price for Black Friday.

This deal applies to the base model, with an Intel Core 5 320 "WIldcat Lake" CPU, 8GB of memory, and a 256GB SSD.



Unlike the MacBook Neo, you get backlit keys and a higher-resolution 2560 x 1600 touchscreen.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Dell's system doesn't offer as much performance as the MacBook Neo (and graphics-intensive programs are out of the question), but for people who mostly use the web browser and office applications, it will do the job.



Dell is undercutting the sale price for the MacBook Neo we've seen on Amazon and Best Buy by $100, making it a great price for this extremely solid competitor in the budget space.

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For more Black Friday savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals overall, or dive deeper into specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive deals, Gaming Monitor deals, CPU deals, Gaming PC deals, RAM combo deals, 3D printer deals, RAM deals, Gaming laptop deals, Wi-Fi Router deals, GPU deals, and Gaming chair deals pages.

* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.