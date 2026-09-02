Dell's new 14-inch laptops take on the MacBook Neo in a new way — ports and colors

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The new models use Intel's Wildcat Lake processors.

Dell 14S laptops on a table in different colors
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Dell has been spending its year taking on the MacBook Neo and settling in as a staunch advocate of the mid-range laptop. The Dell XPS 13 debuted at $699 to take on Apple's budget device with a higher end screen and lighter chassis, but ahead of IFA, Dell has a new strategy: colors.

The company announced the new Dell 14S (model DS14270), which, like the XPS 13, it's aiming at students and young adults and professionals looking for an "accessible" price tag. The system comes in four color options: linen (a light gold), dusty rose (a subtle pink), washed denim (a light sky blue), and velvet green (a barely teal shade).

"Color is not simply a finishing touch on the Dell 14S," Dell head of product Matt McGowan said in a press briefing ahead of the announcement. "It is the design story." The system is made of aluminum and starts at 2.65 pounds (1.15 kg). It measures 0.48 inches (12.21) mm at the thinnest point and 0.58 inches (13.5 mm) at the thickest.

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CPU

Intel Core 5 350 or Core 7 350

Graphics

Intel Graphics (integrated)

Memory

8GB or 16GB LPDDR5x-7647, single-channel, soldered

Storage

Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD

Display

14-inch, non-touch, 1920 x 1200, 60 Hz, 300 nits or 2880 x 1800, 120 Hz, 450 nits

Ports

2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (10 GBps), HDMI 1.4, 3.5 mm headphone jack

Battery

61.2 WHr

Networking

Realtek Wi-Fi 6 with Bluetooth 5.3 or MediaTek Wi-Fi 6E with Bluetooth 5.4

Webcam

2MP, (IR for Windows Hello optional)

Release Date

Fall 2026

Dell claims the 14S is the first laptop with a 750 ED PNCM battery (an optional upgrade), with a cell that stays cool and discharges more slowly. McGowan promised 21 hours of Netflix streaming.

Dell 14S laptop on a table

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 14S has more ports than the XPS 13, including two 10Gbps USB-C ports, an HDMI output, and a headphone jack. The XPS 13 only features a pair of USB-C ports. But where the XPS 13 has Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 for wireless connectivity, the 14S relies on older Wi-Fi 6 and 6E standards, as well as older variants of Bluetooth 5.

The base 1920 x 1200 display is lower-resolution than the Dell XPS 13 (and lacks touch), but the high-end 2880 x 1800 version surpasses the XPS, further entangling the commonalities between the budget systems.

The Dell 14S will launch later this fall, with Dell promising pricing will be announced closer to availability. McGowan said to expect the 14S to be "priced complimentary to the XPS 13."

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Andrew E. Freedman
Andrew E. Freedman
Senior Editor

Andrew E. Freedman is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming. He also keeps up with the latest news. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Tom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Kotaku, PCMag and Complex, among others. Follow him on Threads @FreedmanAE and BlueSky @andrewfreedman.net. You can send him tips on Signal: andrewfreedman.01

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • JJADDAMS
    If you add a USB C hub for less than $20.00 to a Neo, you get a better computer for one simple reason - the operating system. You can realistically compare hardware specs between Windows computers and a Mac Neo but the software that drives the computer makes all the difference and they are not even close to being comparable.
    Reply
  • cknobman
    JJADDAMS said:
    If you add a USB C hub for less than $20.00 to a Neo, you get a better computer for one simple reason - the operating system. You can realistically compare hardware specs between Windows computers and a Mac Neo but the software that drives the computer makes all the difference and they are not even close to being comparable.
    Or buy a Dell and put Linux on it!
    Really loving my move to Linux so far, made my computer feel brand new and very snappy.

    Something else I noticed.
    On windows 10 using firefox and proton vpn some sites simply would not work unless I turn off the VPN.
    On Linux using the same firefox and proton vpn the sites work just fine.
    Odd.....
    Reply