Durabook Z14I-DX3 rugged mobile workstation folds three screens into a 9.8 kg chassis — luggable targets military, emergency services, and field professionals

Taiwan-based manufacturer Durabook has introduced a highly rugged mobile workstation with not one, not two, but three integrated 14-inch 1080p displays. The Z14I-DX3 comes in a traditional clamshell design with two additional displays attached on either side that fold inwards during transportation. The laptop is MIL-STD-810H and MIL-STD-461G certified and is primarily meant for field professionals including military, public safety and emergency services, engineers, and other industrial operations.

All three displays are DynaVue sunlight-readable touchscreens with capacitive multi-touch and built-in OSD controls. Offering up to 1200 nits of peak brightness, all three can be synchronized or adjusted individually. The displays also support finger, water, glove and stylus inputs, which can be useful depending on the working conditions.

The additional displays increase the overall weight of the machine to a whopping 21.6 lb or 9.8 kgs, significantly heavier than the standard single-screen model at 3.6 kg. And at 5.4" thick (137.5mm) when closed, this system is best understood as a luggable workstation rather than anything resembling a traditional laptop.

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The notebook can be configured with Intel’s Meteor Lake Core Ultra 5 or Core Ultra 7 mobile processors with up to 64GB of DDR5-5600 memory. Unusually for a ruggedized system, Durabook also offers several Nvidia discrete GPUs including the RTX A500 AI accelerator, RTX 3500 Ada and RTX 5000 Ada for up to 682 TOPS of AI performance.

The Durabook Z14I-DX3 also offers support for a wide range of connectivity options including Thunderbolt 4, dual RJ-45 Ethernet, two RS-232 serial ports, ExpressCard 54, Nano SIM and eSIM, as well as USB options ranging from USB 3.2 Gen 2 to USB 2.0. Wireless connectivity options include Intel Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, along with optional dedicated GPS, 4G LTE, and 5G connectivity. Durabook touts the use of this connectivity for highly customized application-specific configurations like the addition of joysticks for drone controls.

Given its likely customers, the Z14I-DX3 has several multi-factor authentication options, such as a smart card reader, optional Windows Hello webcam, RFID/NFC reader, and fingerprint scanner. The system also comes with quick-release dual NVMe PCIe SSD drives, allowing users to swap storage drives without requiring any tools. While the main battery is a 6,900mAh unit, the company lists an optional secondary 4,700mAh battery and a 6,700mAh battery for the two additional screens.

There is no information regarding the price, however, customers interested in the rugged mobile workstation can visit Durabook’s official website for a quote.

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