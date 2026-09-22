Durabook Z14I-DX3 rugged mobile workstation folds three screens into a 9.8 kg chassis — luggable targets military, emergency services, and field professionals

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Rugged computing goes really wide.

The Durabook Z14I-DX3 comes with three integrated displays along with military grade rugged design
(Image credit: Durabook)

Taiwan-based manufacturer Durabook has introduced a highly rugged mobile workstation with not one, not two, but three integrated 14-inch 1080p displays. The Z14I-DX3 comes in a traditional clamshell design with two additional displays attached on either side that fold inwards during transportation. The laptop is MIL-STD-810H and MIL-STD-461G certified and is primarily meant for field professionals including military, public safety and emergency services, engineers, and other industrial operations.

All three displays are DynaVue sunlight-readable touchscreens with capacitive multi-touch and built-in OSD controls. Offering up to 1200 nits of peak brightness, all three can be synchronized or adjusted individually. The displays also support finger, water, glove and stylus inputs, which can be useful depending on the working conditions.

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Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
News Contributor

Kunal Khullar is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware.  He is a long time technology journalist and reviewer specializing in PC components and peripherals, and welcomes any and every question around building a PC.