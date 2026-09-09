Framework cuts 32GB and 64GB memory prices for new Laptop 13 Pro, issues retroactive refunds — modular laptop maker secures 'limited quantity' of LPCAMM2 RAM at lower cost

Modular laptop manufacturer Framework has just announced that it's dropping some of its memory pricing for its new Framework Laptop 13 Pro after previously doubling it back in July, including retroactively for orders that have already shipped. Posting on social media and in an update on its blog, the company says that it's been able to source new inventory at a reduced cost.

"We have a positive update today on LPCAMM2 pricing! We were able to source a limited quantity at lower cost, and are retroactively reducing prices for orders that shipped at higher price, as well as offering the lower price to orders through Batch 10" according to the company's recent X post. A further update, posted on the company's blog, goes on to explain that Framework's Supply Chain team "has been working continuously to source additional inventory at better prices."

The lower prices are due to a "limited quantity" of Micron 32GB and 64GB LPCAMM2 memory modules that the company has secured at "lower cost," and that as the company is "committed to passing on savings whenever we can," it is passing the price reductions back to customers. LPCAMM2 memory is available for the Intel Core Ultra Series 3 version of the Framework laptop. Other models, like those shipping with AMD Ryzen AI 300 CPUs, are using SO-DIMMs instead.

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The price reductions are being applied to "both already shipped and a subset of pending pre-orders," according to chief executive Nirav Patel. This improves the situation for consumers compared to the last price update on July 22, which saw Framework almost double its prices for 32GB and 64GB LPCAMM2 memory in the Laptop 13 Pro. While these new prices are "still above our original pre-order launch baseline, they are lower than the last cost update that drove our current pricing for new pre-orders," according to the company.

This pricing isn't expected to last for long, however. As Framework notes, only a limited quantity of new modules has been acquired at lower cost. Framework explains on X that these are being made available "first-come, first-serve to customers through Batch 10". If the company is able to source more, then it'll "open it to later batches and then to new pre-orders."

Framework is automatically refunding the difference if your order has already shipped and you paid the higher price. Pending pre-orders through to Batch 10 have also been adjusted to reflect the better pricing. If you're waiting on a pre-order and want to update the RAM capacity you've ordered to take advantage of the lower prices, that option is now available via the order summary page, with instructions in Framework's Help Center if you run into trouble.

Those with a DIY Edition Framework 13 Pro that has already shipped and who want to switch to the 32GB or 64GB LPCAMM2 modules at the lower price can also fill out this contact form to organize a swap.

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