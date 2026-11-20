The Black Friday sales are always a great time to pick up a new piece of tech, especially a gaming laptop, and today we've spotted Asus' ROG Strix G16 (2025 model) on a deal for $1,179.99. This is the lowest-ever price that this particular laptop has been listed on Amazon, and a $575 saving from its all-time high $1,754.99 listing price; it's also a handy saving on the typical price of $1,586, which Amazon has recorded over the last 90 days. This is a good price for a budget gaming laptop if you want to get into some PC gaming for the first time, or just be able to play PC games whilst away from your main gaming rig.

Inside this 2025 model of the ROG Strix G16 is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 laptop graphics card, an Intel Core i7 14650HX processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB Gen 4 SSD for storage. There's plenty of power for playing current games, thanks to the inclusion of the latest-gen Nvidia card, which can be leveraged with DLSS to provide smoother frame rates in some circumstances. Pair that with a 16-inch display that has an FHD+ resolution, 16:10 screen ratio, 165Hz refresh rate, and 3ms response time, and you have a complete gaming package.

For connecting to networks and the internet for online gaming, the laptop has Wi-Fi 7 built in and also features vapor chamber cooling and a tool-less design for accessing the SSD and RAM of the laptop. This makes upgrading the laptop a less daunting task, so, in the future, you could expand the RAM to 32GB and up the SSD storage capacity from the standard 1TB.

Save 26% ($406.01) Asus ROG Strix G16 (2025): was $1,586 now $1,179.99 at Amazon The Asus ROG Strix G16 comes with a 16-inch screen, with an FHD+ resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and refresh and response rates of 165Hz and 3ms, respectively. Hardware inside this gaming laptop includes Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5060 laptop GPU, an Intel Core i7 14650HX processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB Gen 4 SSD for storage.

We have reviewed the Asus ROG Strix G16 (2025) previously; however, our review unit had slightly different specifications from today's model. The G16 laptop that we reviewed used a Ryzen 9955HX3D processor and a more powerful RTX 5070 Ti graphics card, with higher screen specifications. So the performance metrics are different. The rest of the laptop is nearly identical, though. We really liked the solid performance for the value, but found the speakers in the system a little lacklustre. But at this all-time low Amazon price, it's a real deal in this current economic climate.

Download the Tom's Hardware app for up-to-the-minute updates on iOS and Android.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive deals, Gaming Monitor deals, CPU deals, Gaming PC deals, RAM combo deals, 3D printer deals, RAM deals, Gaming laptop deals, Wi-Fi Router deals, GPU deals, Gaming chair deals, PC building tool deals, PC peripherals deals, filament and resin deals, motherboard deals, CPU cooler deals, PC case deals, Dell and Alienware deals, USB charger deals, and laptop PC deals pages.

* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value,’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.