Best Buy has slashed $1,350 off this 'outstanding' OLED RTX 5080 laptop — 16-inch Lenovo Legion Pro 7i features a 24-core Arrow Lake CPU and 32GB of DDR5 RAM

Buying a gaming laptop is a great way to sidestep the exorbitant costs of RAM, SSDs, and GPUs that are plaguing the PC component market in 2026. Right now, Best Buy is selling a premium Lenovo gaming laptop with a massive discount as part of its 60th anniversary sale. Normally $4,249, a $1,350 discount gets you a 2.5K, 16-inch OLED laptop with Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and Nvidia RTX 5080 GPU.

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This premium laptop combines a hefty mobile GPU for gaming with an impressive 240Hz, 2560 x 1600 screen, plenty of RAM for multitasking, lots of storage, and great networking and connectivity options. We absolutely loved it in our review and this $1,350 discount makes it all the more enticing.

This is a premium gaming laptop that scored well in our Tom's Hardware review. The display in particular is outstanding, as is the sleek aluminum design, customizable RGB lighting, and sharp webcam. As you can see below, the laptop performs extremely well in our display measurements testing thanks to that impressive OLED panel.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We actually tested the 5080, 32GB RAM, 275HX variant of this laptop, which means we can tell you exactly how the device performs when gaming. In our gaming benchmarks, the Legion Pro 7i pumps out 163 frames per second in Shadow of the Tom Raider at 1080p, or 101 frames per second at the laptop's native resolution of 2560 x 1600. We also clocked Crysis Remastered at Very High, running in the mid-90s, with the 16 VRAM pool and 175W power draw putting in plenty of work.

This is a laptop that will handle anything you throw at it, work or play. Other noteworthy features include 32GB of DDR5 6400 RAM, 1TB SSD, HDMI, USB-C, and USB-A ports, as well as a headphone jack, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4. It also has an impressive 1440p webcam and scope for upgradeability thanks to its two M.2 drives. As per our review, this is an "outstanding" laptop that easily passes muster in terms of performance, while blowing us away with its OLED screen.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.