Get an astonishing OLED 5090 gaming laptop for $3,599, $800 off — Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 features a 24-core Arrow Lake CPU, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD

If you're in the market for a potent gaming laptop, then the mobile RTX 5090 is as good as it gets. Right now at Walmart, you can scoop up a Gigabyte Aorus Master 16-inch gaming laptop with RTX 5090, 240Hz OLED display, 24-core Arrow Lake CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD for just $3,599, a whopping $800 off the list price.

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This laptop features Intel's Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, with 24 cores, eight performance and 16 efficiency, 5.4 GHz boost clock speeds, and 40MB Total L2 Cache. With the heavy lifting for gaming done by the GPU and its 24GB of VRAM, this is a superb laptop for both work and play.

For the price, this is a serious bit of mobile gaming hardware. The GPU and CPU will combine to give you the very best gaming performance you can expect from a mobile graphics unit, all while offering decent efficiency and speeds in productivity workloads. We've reviewed the RTX 5080 version of this laptop with the same CPU, beating out rivals in Geekbench 6 testing for CPU performance.

Even the RTX 5080 version of this laptop can run Shadow of the Tomb Raider at its highest settings at 185 frames per second in 1080p, or 114 frames per second at its native resolution. As such, you can expect a big leap in performance from the more potent 5090, with titles like Cyberpunk 2077 easily playable at the native 2560 x 1600 resolution this laptop offers. The OLED display of this laptop also impressed us, beating rivals in our display measurement testing thanks to its 240Hz OLED screen.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Aside from the headline specs, this laptop also offers ample RAM and storage, 32GB of DDR5 (one spec page says 16GB, but the listing and marketing images clearly state 32GB) and a 2TB Gen 4 SSD respectively.

Connectivity is supplied by way of Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, and ports include USB-C with Thunderbolt 5, USB 3.2 Type-A, MicroSD card slot, HDMI 2.1, Ethernet, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. If you want a no-nonsense laptop that offers the most mobile graphics power of any machine on the market, this could be a fantastic laptop for heading back to school or campus.