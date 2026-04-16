Get an entire Lenovo Legion Pro 7i RTX 5090 gaming laptop with OLED screen for $3,199, less than the price of a desktop RTX 5090 graphics card — save $800 while stocks last on this monster machine
Deals
By Stewart Bendle published
For when you need overkill in a gaming laptop
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