Get an RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptop for just $1,449 — Walmart has slashed $700 off this Gigabyte A16 Pro

A pre-built desktop or gaming laptop is one of the best ways to sidestep some of the worst pain of AI-driven price increases when it comes to PC gaming. If you're on the hunt for a powerful gaming laptop, this Gigabyte Gaming A16 Pro is now just $1,449 at Walmart.

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This laptop comes with a 16-inch IPS display clocking in at 2560 x 1600. It's powered by Intel's Core 7 240H, a Raptor Lake-H refresh CPU with 10 total cores. However, the star of the show is undoubtedly the mobile RTX 5070 Ti GPU, which will excel at gaming on the go.

AI development has seen the price of individual PC parts skyrocket in recent months. 32GB of DDR5 6000 RAM now costs $450, with storage and graphics cards also enduring significant price hikes. One of the best ways to dodge these hikes is to buy a laptop, where increases are trickling down more slowly.

With 10 cores (six performance and four efficient cores), the CPU in this rig is ideal for both gaming and productivity on the go. Paired with the RTX 5070 Ti gaming GPU, it will have no trouble running most games at the 2560 x 1600 resolution. The RTX 5070 Ti has 12GB of VRAM and 5,888 CUDA cores, making it ideal for this resolution.

For the price, this laptop also has a generous supporting cast, notably 32GB of DDR5 RAM (a rarity in cheap gaming laptops these days), and a 1 TB SSD for storing your games.

Otherwise, you get HDMI 2.1 connectivity, USB 3.2, USB-C with DisplayPort, 3.5mm audio connectivity, and Wi-Fi 6E, as well as Bluetooth v5.2.

This would be an ideal laptop for someone looking to do some gaming on the go while also supporting productivity workloads, possibly a college student. It would also make a great upgrade for anyone currently using an older-generation laptop.