Get an RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptop for just $1,449 — Walmart has slashed $700 off this Gigabyte A16 Pro

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A really great price.

Gigabyte Gaming A16 Pro gaming laptop
(Image credit: Future)

A pre-built desktop or gaming laptop is one of the best ways to sidestep some of the worst pain of AI-driven price increases when it comes to PC gaming. If you're on the hunt for a powerful gaming laptop, this Gigabyte Gaming A16 Pro is now just $1,449 at Walmart.

● Check out this deal at Walmart

Gigabyte Gaming A16 Pro
Save 33% ($700.99)
Gigabyte Gaming A16 Pro: was $2,149.99 now $1,449 at Walmart

Get an RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptop with Intel Core 7 240H 10-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and 165Hz IPS display.

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Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
News Editor

Stephen is Tom's Hardware's News Editor with almost a decade of industry experience covering technology, having worked at TechRadar, iMore, and even Apple over the years. He has covered the world of consumer tech from nearly every angle, including supply chain rumors, patents, and litigation, and more. When he's not at work, he loves reading about history and playing video games.