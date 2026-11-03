Grab a huge $1,229 saving on this 18-inch Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 5070 — Area-51 machine packs a 24-core Intel CPU, 32GB DDR5 and a 1TB SSD for $2,449.99

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A serious saving on a high spec laptop

Alienware Area-51 gaming laptop deal
(Image credit: Future / Alienware)
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There's an eye-catching saving of $1,229 available right now on an RTX 5070 gaming laptop, thanks to Woot. This 18-inch Alienware Area-51 gaming laptop is down to $2,449.99, a 33% saving that makes it a steal in the current market.

Grab this gaming laptop deal at Woot!

Alienware Area-51 gaming laptop (RTX 5070)
Save 33% ($1,229.01)
Alienware Area-51 gaming laptop (RTX 5070): was $3,679 now $2,449.99 at Woot!

A powerful 18-inch gaming laptop with 300Hz LCD display for gaming at 1600p. It ships with the 24-core Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070, 32GB DDR5, and a 1TB SSD.

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Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.