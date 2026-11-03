Grab a huge $1,229 saving on this 18-inch Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 5070 — Area-51 machine packs a 24-core Intel CPU, 32GB DDR5 and a 1TB SSD for $2,449.99

There's an eye-catching saving of $1,229 available right now on an RTX 5070 gaming laptop, thanks to Woot. This 18-inch Alienware Area-51 gaming laptop is down to $2,449.99, a 33% saving that makes it a steal in the current market.

● Grab this gaming laptop deal at Woot!

While the specs aren't easily found on the page, the images on the listing do confirm the RAM and storage you're getting with this laptop. For the CPU, it's the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX. It's a 24-core powerhouse with eight performance cores and 16 efficiency cores, with a max boost clock speed of 5.4 GHz.

This is a high spec laptop CPU that'll ensure no bottlenecks at the highest resolutions. It's also used in a couple of our best gaming laptop picks, including the best choice overall, the Razer Blade 18.

This is a laptop, so the display you're getting here is important. You're getting an 18-inch LCD display with a whopping 300Hz refresh rate. The top resolution on this panel is 2,560 x 1,600, and the specs in this build should mean you're able to use the highest graphics presets when playing at 1600p. This model is rated for 500 nits of brightness, too.

To play games at 1600p, though, you're going to need to take advantage of this Alienware laptop's Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 mobile GPU. It's not as powerful as the desktop equivalent, shipping with 8GB of GDDR7 VRAM and 4,608 CUDA cores. This GPU will make light work of gaming at 1600p, especially coupled with the 275HX.

The image carousel also confirms that you're getting 32GB of DDR5, dual channel across two modules, and rated for speeds of 6,400 MT/s. There's also a 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD included for storage, offering Gen 4 speeds, with enough capacity for a few big games alongside Windows. You also get dual USB-C Thunderbolt ports, rated for 40 Gbps for data transfer and display output, as well as an HDMI 2.1 port, 2.5Gb Ethernet, and a headphone jack. Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity is included, and there's also an SD card slot if you need it, too.

The $2,449.99 sale price for this 18-inch Alienware Area-51 gaming laptop is one that won't last very long. This Woot deal is set to run out within 7 days, but the stock could well go before then. If you want an RTX 5070 gaming laptop from Dell's premium gaming brand with a huge $1,229 discount, grab this deal while you can.