Grab a huge $520 saving on this RTX 5090 gaming laptop from MSI with 64GB DDR5 and a 2TB SSD — Stealth A18 AI+ rig ships with 12-core AMD Ryzen AI 9 CPU, along with an 18-inch UHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate

There's a huge deal on an MSI gaming laptop right now with a set of top specs, including the best laptop GPU out there, the RTX 5090. This MSI Stealth A18 AI+ laptop is $3,779, with 64GB of DDR5, 2TB SSD and a 12-core AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU, saving you $520 in total.

● Check out this MSI gaming laptop deal

While the mobile version of the RTX 5090 isn't the same as its desktop counterpart, you won't find a better GPU in a laptop that you can buy. It comes with 10,496 CUDA cores, along with 24GB of GDDR7 VRAM, which operates on a 256-bit memory bus. A peak 175W TDP is much less than the desktop's 575W power rating, but laptops are designed to be portable, so power is restricted.

It's interesting to look at how the pricing stacks up in the current market. This laptop will set you back $3,779 right now for an entire working system. The desktop version of the RTX 5090, right now, will set you back over $7,000 at the moment, at least for models in stock. These are two different beasts, sure, but PC gaming is getting to be very expensive, almost prohibitively so. A desktop PC with similar specs might set you back almost double the price you're paying for this laptop. It's clearly the better value option from a financial point of view, especially as it'll handle modern games at the best settings for several years.

The RTX 5090 is the real centerpiece of this laptop, but you're getting a stacked set of specs elsewhere. For the CPU, you're getting the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370. This Strix Point processor has 12 cores, 24 threads, and a boost clock speed of 5.1 GHz. This is a Zen 5 CPU, with a power-efficient NPU for AI tasks.

No compromises elsewhere, either. You get a full set of 64GB of DDR5 RAM with this laptop, with speeds of 5,600 MT/s. That's a little slower, but capacity-wise, you're beating the RAMpocalypse with a whole heap of memory. Likewise, the 2TB SSD means you've got plenty of space for Windows alongside a lot of big game installations.

This is a big-screened laptop for gaming, and you're getting an 18-inch panel with a resolution of 3,840 x 2,400. That means you can game at 4K, with a 120Hz refresh rate to match the in-game frame rates without X. The mini LED panel supports HDR 1000, with 1000 nits of brightness, covering 100% of the DCI-P3 color space.

Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, along with 2.5Gb Ethernet, means you can max out any connection for lag-free gaming. These impressive specs are wrapped in a magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis in a midnight black colorway, with vapor chamber cooling under the hood with two fans and four exhausts.

The $3,779 sale price for this MSI Stealth A18 AI+ gaming laptop is a brilliant one in the current market. Rather than spending $7,000+ for the desktop GPU alone, this full-spec'd laptop with a 4K-adjacent display will give you everything you need to play at high frame rates at the highest resolutions for years to come.