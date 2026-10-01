Grab a huge $520 saving on this RTX 5090 gaming laptop from MSI with 64GB DDR5 and a 2TB SSD — Stealth A18 AI+ rig ships with 12-core AMD Ryzen AI 9 CPU, along with an 18-inch UHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate

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A powerful option for gaming with the best laptop GPU out there

MSI Stealth A18 AI+ RTX 5090 gaming laptop deal
(Image credit: Future / MSI)

There's a huge deal on an MSI gaming laptop right now with a set of top specs, including the best laptop GPU out there, the RTX 5090. This MSI Stealth A18 AI+ laptop is $3,779, with 64GB of DDR5, 2TB SSD and a 12-core AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU, saving you $520 in total.

Check out this MSI gaming laptop deal

MSI Stealth A18 AI+ (A3XWJG-006US)
Save 12% ($520.99)
MSI Stealth A18 AI+ (A3XWJG-006US): was $4,299.99 now $3,779 at MSI

Grab a huge $520 saving on this well-priced RTX 5090 gaming laptop. Along with Nvidia's top-spec mobile GPU, you're also getting a 12-core AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU, 64GB DDR5, and a 2TB SSD.

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Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.