Grab this 14-inch compact gaming laptop powerhouse for $1000 off — HP Omen Transcend 14 with RTX 5070 and 3K OLED display drops to $1,999.99 at Best Buy

As the memory crisis continues to push up component prices, laptop prices are also rising, making even mainstream models increasingly expensive. However, if you are looking for the right combination of portability and performance, the HP Omen Transcend 14 is currently on sale. The 14-inch powerhouse is available at $1999.99 for a limited period, down from its listed price of $2999.99 at Best Buy, which is a massive saving of $1000.

The HP Omen Transcend 14 is one of the rare compact gaming laptops packing a powerful set of hardware. This particular configuration comes with Intel’s Core Ultra 9 285H processor, paired with 32GB of LPDDR5x memory and an Nvidia RTX 5070 Laptop GPU with 8GB of GDDR7 VRAM. For storage, there is a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD, while the laptop ships with Windows 11 Home. The combination should make it capable of handling modern games as well as demanding workloads such as video editing and other content-creation tasks.

HP Omen Transcend 14: was $2,999.99 now $1,999.99 at Best Buy The HP Omen Transcend 14 is a premium gaming laptop offering high-end performance in a compact 14-inch chassis. The laptop comes with Intel’s top-tier Core Ultra 9 285H processor with 32GB of LPDDR5x memory and an Nvidia RTX 5070 Laptop GPU.

A highlight feature of the laptop is the 14-inch 3K OLED display, which has a 2880 x 1800 resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The panel supports a 48-120Hz variable refresh rate, covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and offers up to 500 nits of HDR brightness, making it suitable for both gaming and content creation.

Despite packing high-end hardware, the Transcend 14 remains relatively portable, measuring around 0.7 inches thick and weighing about 3.6 pounds. In terms of ports, it comes with Thunderbolt 4, USB-C with DisplayPort and power delivery, HDMI 2.1, and a USB-A port. The laptop also comes with a four-zone RGB backlit keyboard, while the 71 Wh battery is claimed to last up to 14 hours on a full charge.

Considering the premium hardware and compact footprint, the HP Omen Transcend 14 at $1,999.99 is a deal worth considering. The $1,000 discount from its $2,999.99 listed price makes it a considerably more affordable proposition. However, you’ll need to move fast, as the deal price is only available for a few hours.