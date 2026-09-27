Grab this 14-inch compact gaming laptop powerhouse for $1000 off — HP Omen Transcend 14 with RTX 5070 and 3K OLED display drops to $1,999.99 at Best Buy

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Great blend of power and portability.

HP Omen Transcend 14
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

As the memory crisis continues to push up component prices, laptop prices are also rising, making even mainstream models increasingly expensive. However, if you are looking for the right combination of portability and performance, the HP Omen Transcend 14 is currently on sale. The 14-inch powerhouse is available at $1999.99 for a limited period, down from its listed price of $2999.99 at Best Buy, which is a massive saving of $1000.

HP Omen Transcend 14
HP Omen Transcend 14: was $2,999.99 now $1,999.99 at Best Buy

The HP Omen Transcend 14 is a premium gaming laptop offering high-end performance in a compact 14-inch chassis. The laptop comes with Intel’s top-tier Core Ultra 9 285H processor with 32GB of LPDDR5x memory and an Nvidia RTX 5070 Laptop GPU.

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Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
News Contributor

Kunal Khullar is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware.  He is a long time technology journalist and reviewer specializing in PC components and peripherals, and welcomes any and every question around building a PC.

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