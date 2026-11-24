Make the most of the Black Friday sales with a great deal on a new gaming laptop. At Best Buy, you can pick up Asus' ROG Strix G16 at the deal price of $1,749.99. This is a low price for a gaming laptop that houses a powerful gaming GPU such as the RTX 5070 Ti, a formidable card for playing the latest game titles. You're saving $550 from its all-time high $2,299.99 listing price.

Rammed inside this SKU of the ROG Strix G16 is the aforementioned Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti laptop graphics card, an AMD Ryzen 9 16-core 8940HX processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB Gen 4 SSD for storage. This combination of components is more than ample for laptop gaming, and should the prices of RAM and storage dip in the future, there's room to upgrade both if you require.

Nvidia's RTX5070 Ti can also make use of the latest DLSS tech to provide smoother frame rates in some circumstances. Pair that with a 16-inch IPS display that has a 1900 x 1200 pixel resolution, 16:10 screen ratio, 165Hz refresh rate, and 3ms response time, and you have a complete mobile gaming package.

Save 24% ($550) Asus ROG Strix G16: was $2,299.99 now $1,749.99 at Best Buy The Asus ROG Strix G16 comes with a 16-inch screen, with an 1900 x 1200 pixel resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and refresh and response rates of 165Hz and 3ms, respectively. Hardware inside this gaming laptop includes Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5070 Ti laptop GPU, an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD for storage.

We have reviewed a version of the Asus ROG Strix G16 (2025) previously; however, it used a different processor from today's deal model. The G16 laptop that we reviewed used a Ryzen 9955HX3D processor, although it did possess the same RTX 5070 Ti graphics card. Although the review units' displays had higher screen specifications, we can get a rough idea of the performance of the GPU. See our charts below for game performance metrics from our benchmarking tests.

For network and internet connectivity, the laptop has built-in Wi-Fi 7 wireless and also features vapor chamber cooling and a tool-less design for accessing the SSD and RAM of the laptop for easy upgrades in the future. Also, the ROG Strix G16 sports rich audio performance with Dolby Atmos-powered speakers and support for Hi-Res audio, so you can hear your games with a glorious soundstage.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value,’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.