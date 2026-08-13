Jump into PC gaming for under a thousand dollars with a $350 saving on this RTX 5060-powered laptop — the 15.6-inch MSI Cyborg 15 is just $949 at Walmart

Walmart isn't the first choice you think of for computers and components, but it, of course, does stock them and is guilty of being a bit of a sleeper when it comes to hosting some great tech deals if you can find them. One of the main deals I spot at Walmart is on their gaming laptop selections, and today, we have a $350 saving on a little 15-inch gaming powerhouse for under a grand. MSI's Cyborg 15 with RTX 5060 graphics is just $949. That's a pretty good price for an entire gaming laptop in the current economic climate, and at a price that many can afford.

● Check out this deal at Walmart

The Cyborg has a 15.6-inch 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate, more than ample resolution for a small screen. Images will appear crisp thanks to the pixel density on the 15.6-inch IPS panel. Powering the display is an Nvidia RTX 5060 laptop GPU with 8GB of VRAM, plenty of memory for 1080p gaming. Rounding out the rest of the internal specs for the MSI Cyborg is an 8-core Intel Core 5 210H CPU, 16 GB of DDR5-5600 RAM, and a 512 GB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

RTX 5060 Save 27% ($350) MSI Cyborg 15 : was $1,299 now $949 at Walmart Enjoy buttery-smooth gaming with the RTX 5060-powered Cyborg 15, coupled with the 8-core Intel Core 5 210H CPU and 16 GB RAM. Featuring a sleek design, plenty of battery life, and a 144 Hz 1080p IPS display, this is a solid machine for any task on the go — made even better at its discounted price.

The Cyborg 15 has a distinct aesthetic, with a slate gray coloring to its outer shell and a somewhat symmetrical pattern on the keyboard, with some transparent plastic cutouts. There's 4-zone RGB lighting on the keyboard, a fingerprint reader, a webcam shutter, and a healthily large 55.2Wh battery.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless networking, and an Ethernet port for a stronger cabled network. For your peripherals, there are fast USB ports that include USB-A and USB-C (DisplayPort and Power Delivery 3.0) ports, and an HDMI 2.1 (4k 60) port for hooking up to an external display.

The MSI Cyborg 15 in this deal is a 2026 model selling for just $949 at Walmart right now, making it one of the cheapest up-to-date RTX 5060 gaming laptops we've seen in a while, and a great counter to the ever-rising price barriers to jumping into PC gaming.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.