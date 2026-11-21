If you're looking for a powerful gaming laptop this Black Friday, MSI's Crosshair A16 HX has received a $400 discount and comes with a free copy of Onimusha: Way of the Sword. The Crosshair A16 HX has dropped from its list price of $2699 to just $2294 at Amazon just in time for the holidays. The system packs a rapid 240 Hz QHD display, RTX 5070 Mobile GPU, AMD Ryzen 9 8940 CPU, 32GB of DDR5 memory, and 1TB of NVMe storage.

Sporting AMD's Dragon Range refresh, the AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX is based on AMD's Zen 4 architecture, sporting a base clock of 2.4 GHz, a boost clock of up to 5.3 GHz, and a TDP of 55-75 Watts. Complementing this is an Nvidia RTX 5070 mobile GPU with 8GB of GDDR7 memory, which is armed with 4,608 CUDA cores across a 128-bit memory bus and rated at a maximum 115W TGP. With an additional 32GB and 1TB of NVMe storage, you can expect this system to tear through most modern AAA titles at 1440p with relative ease.

The system boasts a QHD+ 2560x1440p resolution at 240Hz on its "IPS-level" panel, so expect buttery-smooth gaming performance. In addition to standard gaming laptop frills such as HDMI 2.1, WI Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and gigabit LAN. In terms of ports, you can expect two USB-C ports (with video out and PD), in addition to three USB-A ports and a 720p webcam.

Expect to get full RGB frills, access to Windows 11 Home, and a 2-year limited warranty on this gaming laptop, which is now over $400 off at Amazon. As it's an AMD-based system, you also get a free copy of Capcom's revival of the hack-and-slash title Onimusha: Way of the Sword on PC, making the deal even sweeter for those who want to get into the action straight away. With the price of gaming machines skyrocketing, this system would make for a perfect gift for a gamer on the go, or someone looking to upgrade from an older gaming laptop.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.