Getting a gaming laptop this holiday season doesn't have to mean spending thousands of dollars, as this modestly priced Lenovo Legion 5i OLED gaming laptop has dropped to just $1,349 at B&H. Sporting some great quality-of-life features like a 15-inch 165Hz OLED panel, which offers unparalleled contrast ratios, in addition to solid specs, it's a bargain for someone looking to buy a cheaper gaming laptop without sacrificing too much performance.

In terms of specifications, you're looking at an Intel Core Ultra 7 251HX, which sports a total of 18 cores (6 P-Cores and 12 E-Cores), with a P-core boost clock of up to 5.1 GHz, an RTX 5060 GPU with 8GB of GDDR7 VRAM with a TGP of up to 115W, 16GB of DDR5-5600 RAM, and 512 GB of NVMe storage. This system isn't going to top any charts any time soon, but it should offer solid performance in many titles at its native resolution of 2560x1600 when used in combination with features like DLSS and Frame Generation.

For on-device I/O, you get one USB-C Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, 3 USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an HDMI 2.1 port for any display outputs required. For connectivity, you get rapid Wi Fi 7 support, in addition to Bluetooth 5.4 for setting up any peripherals and controllers. The major downsides of this laptop are its RAM capacity and the amount of storage you receive. Luckily, you can upgrade both if you're brave enough with a screwdriver. There's a free SODIMM slot for memory, and there's a free PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 slot available on the system.

Wait, there are even more benefits: you can expect to get a 1-year manufacturer's warranty, a bundle of 25 Free Microsoft games, including Halo: The Master Chief Collection, and a choice of two additional free titles, courtesy of Intel. You can choose between eight games: Total War: Warhammer 40,000, Star Wars: Galactic Racer, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, Everwild, Battlefield 6, and Assassin's Creed Shadows.

So, if you're looking to get yourself set up with a capable portable gaming system, complete with a bundle of games, you could do much worse than opting for this Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop, which is one of the best entry-level gaming laptop deals that we've seen on this side of Black Friday.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.