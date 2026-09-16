Pick up a giant 18-inch RTX 5080-powered Asus gaming laptop from Best Buy and save $600 — the ROG Strix G18 also comes with 32GB of memory and a 2TB SSD

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Game on a 2.5K resolution screen powered by an RTX 5080 laptop graphics card

Asus ROG Strix G18
(Image credit: Future)

Laptops have long been a more expensive way to game, especially compared to a desktop gaming PC, for comparable components. But with the ever-rising costs of PC hardware in the current economic climate, it's a lot easier and now often cheaper to get a powerful prebuilt gaming PC or ready-made gaming laptop. Today's deal is on a large, 18-inch Asus ROG Strix G18 gaming laptop powered by an RTX 5080, now reduced by $600 to $2,699.99. It's still an expensive piece of kit, but you are getting a somewhat portable form factor and a good amount of memory and storage included in the specs for this large gaming laptop.

Check out this deal at Best Buy

Asus ROG Strix G18
Save 18% ($600)
Asus ROG Strix G18: was $3,299.99 now $2,699.99 at Best Buy

A mighty 18-inch gaming laptop that uses a very powerful Nvidia RTX 5080 laptop GPU with 16GB of VRAM. The onboard processor is a 24-core Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX, sporting boost clock frequencies of up to 5.1 GHz, with an ample 32GB of DDR5 memory. There's also plenty of room for your game collection on the included 2TB SSD.

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Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.