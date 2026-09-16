Pick up a giant 18-inch RTX 5080-powered Asus gaming laptop from Best Buy and save $600 — the ROG Strix G18 also comes with 32GB of memory and a 2TB SSD

Laptops have long been a more expensive way to game, especially compared to a desktop gaming PC, for comparable components. But with the ever-rising costs of PC hardware in the current economic climate, it's a lot easier and now often cheaper to get a powerful prebuilt gaming PC or ready-made gaming laptop. Today's deal is on a large, 18-inch Asus ROG Strix G18 gaming laptop powered by an RTX 5080, now reduced by $600 to $2,699.99. It's still an expensive piece of kit, but you are getting a somewhat portable form factor and a good amount of memory and storage included in the specs for this large gaming laptop.

● Check out this deal at Best Buy

Asus's ROG Strix G18 is a large 18-inch laptop with a big screen. The 18-inch display sports an IPS panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and 500-nit brightness. Powering the display and your gaming performance is an NVIDIA RTX 5080 laptop GPU that includes 16GB of fast GDDR7 VRAM, along with the 24-core Core Ultra 9 275HX processor from Intel. Importantly, there's also a good amount of memory: 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a large 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD for storage.

Save 18% ($600) Asus ROG Strix G18: was $3,299.99 now $2,699.99 at Best Buy A mighty 18-inch gaming laptop that uses a very powerful Nvidia RTX 5080 laptop GPU with 16GB of VRAM. The onboard processor is a 24-core Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX, sporting boost clock frequencies of up to 5.1 GHz, with an ample 32GB of DDR5 memory. There's also plenty of room for your game collection on the included 2TB SSD.

For any future upgrades, there's easy tool-less access to the SSD and RAM slots, which is a nice feature on a laptop. The keyboard features plenty of RGB backlit lighting that is configurable through Asus's Armory Crate software, along with an RGB light bar along the bottom of the laptop chassis, casting a distinctive glow on your desk that can sync with your keyboard and peripheral lighting.

For video connectivity, there's 1 x HDMI 2.1 port and 2 x Thunderbolt 5 ports, plus an Ethernet port for wired network access, with wireless options including Bluetooth and WiFi 7.

So if you want a ready-to-go gaming setup that's powerful enough to play all the latest game titles on a sharp 2.5K screen at high settings and frame rates, then the Asus ROG Strix G18 with RTX 5080 is a great choice, especially when you can save a hefty $600 off the price tag.