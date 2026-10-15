Save 30% on this ASUS ROG Gaming laptop with RTX 5060 — $600 discount makes this hefty machine just $1,399

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Asus ROG Strix G16
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

As RAM and SSD prices continue to drive up the cost of building a gaming PC, pre-built desktops and gaming laptops continue to offer some solace to gamers. Walmart has slashed $600 off the price of this Asus ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop with RTX 5060, now just $1,399.

Asus ROG Strix G16 (2025)
Save 30% ($600)
Asus ROG Strix G16 (2025): was $1,999 now $1,399 at Walmart

This model of the ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop from Asus comes with a screen measuring 16 inches, with an FHD+ resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and refresh and response rates of 165Hz and 3ms, respectively. The hardware inside this gaming laptop includes Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5060 laptop GPU, an AMD Ryzen 9955HX processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB Gen 4 SSD for storage. For online gaming, the laptop has Wi-Fi 6E built in.

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Gigabyte Gaming A16 Pro
Save 33% ($700.99)
Gigabyte Gaming A16 Pro: was $2,149.99 now $1,449 at Walmart

Get an RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptop with Intel Core 7 240H 10-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and 165Hz IPS display.

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Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
News Editor

Stephen is Tom's Hardware's News Editor with almost a decade of industry experience covering technology, having worked at TechRadar, iMore, and even Apple over the years. He has covered the world of consumer tech from nearly every angle, including supply chain rumors, patents, and litigation, and more. When he's not at work, he loves reading about history and playing video games.