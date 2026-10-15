Save 30% on this ASUS ROG Gaming laptop with RTX 5060 — $600 discount makes this hefty machine just $1,399

As RAM and SSD prices continue to drive up the cost of building a gaming PC, pre-built desktops and gaming laptops continue to offer some solace to gamers. Walmart has slashed $600 off the price of this Asus ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop with RTX 5060, now just $1,399.

The Asus ROG Strix G16 is a 16-inch gaming laptop with a powerful AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX processor, accompanied by Nvidia's RTX 5060 laptop GPU, sporting 8GB of VRAM. This would be a great laptop for anyone who wants a college or work laptop also capable of playing most gaming titles at decent frames and good quality at its native 1920 x 1200 resolution.

Save 30% ($600) Asus ROG Strix G16 (2025): was $1,999 now $1,399 at Walmart This model of the ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop from Asus comes with a screen measuring 16 inches, with an FHD+ resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and refresh and response rates of 165Hz and 3ms, respectively. The hardware inside this gaming laptop includes Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5060 laptop GPU, an AMD Ryzen 9955HX processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB Gen 4 SSD for storage. For online gaming, the laptop has Wi-Fi 6E built in.

In our Asus ROG Strix G16 (2025), we praised this laptop for its colorful and fast display. At the same time, we reviewed a more powerful variant sporting the RTX 5070Ti; the X3D variant of the 9955HX performed well in productivity workloads, performance you can expect to be matched here. This version doesn't come with the X3D cache, so gaming performance will be more limited, but should amply match the RTX 5060 with 8GB of VRAM, avoiding bottlenecks in performance.

At less than $1,400, this would be a great laptop for more casual gaming on the go, as well as productivity workloads, especially for a student.

The CPU and GPU are supported by 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD, plenty for multitasking and storage, respectively. If you want a more powerful laptop and don't mind spending a little extra cash, this Intel Core 7 240H with 32GB of RAM and a 5070 Ti GPU is still just $1,449.