An OLED gaming laptop, fitted with an RTX 5070 Ti, and all for less than $2,000? That's a deal you don't want to ignore. Lenovo has slashed $1,020 off this Lenovo Legion 5i OLED gaming laptop, dropping the price down to just $1,999.99 for Black Friday. While the RTX 5070 Ti is a powerhouse, it's the 16-inch OLED display with its 240Hz refresh rate that makes a real difference here.

● Check out this OLED gaming laptop at Lenovo

Choosing OLED over a basic LCD means you're getting a display that'll give you perfect blacks and almost infinite contrast, while that 240Hz refresh rate is ultra-fast and ideal for smooth, blur-free motion in games. The top resolution here is 2,560 x 1,600, and with the RTX 5070 Ti at your disposal, you won't struggle to hit high frame rates with ultra graphics presets switched on at 1600p. You've also got the option to hook it up to an external display over HDMI if you want to go bigger.

The gaming credentials, though, are confirmed by the RTX 5070 Ti. Yes, it's the mobile version, so it isn't a like-for-like with its desktop equivalent, and instead ships with a set of 5,888 CUDA cores and 12GB GDDR7 VRAM. At 1600p, though, that won't be much of a problem. DLSS support, meanwhile, means you've got breathing room, with multi-frame generation able to cut some of the slack with AI-generated frames to give you an uplift in the most power-intensive games.

Coupled with the GPU is the Intel Core Ultra 7 251HX as your processor. It has 18 cores, comprised of six performance cores and 12 efficient cores, with a max boost clock on the p-cores of up to 5.1 GHz. Again, a more than formidable option for the kind of gaming or productivity work you'd be expected to do on a laptop like this.

Elsewhere, you're getting a 1TB SSD offering Gen 4 speeds, so enough space for a couple of big game installations there. A small compromise is on RAM, with only 16GB of DDR5 included here. While 32GB would be better, the price is good, and you've got the option to upgrade later down the line. You're also getting multiple USB-C ports, Gigabit Ethernet, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and the aforementioned HDMI. It also includes Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity.

The $1,999 sale price for this Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 10 OLED gaming laptop is a seriously good one in the current market. You'll struggle to find similar specs for less than $2,000 elsewhere, so expect this deal to sell out quickly, and make your own moves to buy it accordingly.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.