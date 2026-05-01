Save a huge $400 on this Acer Predator OLED gaming laptop with an RTX 5070 Ti and 32GB DDR5, now under $1,800 — big saving on Helios Neo 16S AI rig that ships with a 24-core Intel CPU, 1TB SSD, and a 240Hz refresh rate

With the AI boom causing desktop PC hardware to skyrocket in price, gaming laptops are a serious alternative, especially with deals like this one. Best Buy have knocked $400 off this Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI gaming laptop, fitted with an RTX 5070 Ti and 32GB of DDR5 RAM for just $1,799.99 right now.

● Check out this laptop deal at Best Buy

This isn't the cheapest we've seen this laptop on sale, but you'll struggle to find a cheaper RTX 5070 Ti laptop at the moment with an OLED display that includes specs this good. It ships with a 16-inch OLED panel, offering a 240 Hz refresh rate, along with Nvidia G-Sync support and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. This is a 1600p display, capable of a max resolution of 2,560 x 1,600.

You'd usually pay a premium for an OLED display like this on a laptop, but the $1,799.99 price tag here makes it a more affordable option. You simply won't find a better alternative for gaming on a laptop than an OLED panel like this one, either. OLED's are fast, with near-instantaneous response times and infinite contrast ratios that give a depth and clarity to the colors on your screen that a traditional LCD can't really match.

Performance-wise, you're also getting one of Intel's best CPUs for laptops right now in the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX. This processing beast comes with 24 cores, split across eight performance cores (which are good for gaming) and 16 efficient cores (for multi-threaded work). That couples well with the 32GB of DDR5-6400 RAM included in this rig, which is more than enough to handle the demands of modern gaming, along with any productivity work you might need to complete.

Save $400 Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI: was $2,199.99 now $1,799.99 at Best Buy This Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI is a slimline gaming laptop with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, a 16-inch 240 Hz OLED display, and 32GB of RAM. You also get a fast and efficient Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU.

The real MVP on this laptop, however, is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU. The mobile version of the RTX 5070 Ti included here is a little different, with a pared-down 5,888 CUDA cores and 12GB GDDR7 VRAM. That aside, this 115W GPU is a powerful option for gaming, especially compared to an integrated GPU. Expect to be able to comfortably hit high frame rates at the laptop's native 1600p resolution here, with this Blackwell GPU's DLSS 4 support supporting you in the most intensive games, thanks to multi-frame generation.

This Acer Predator laptop is a thin and lightweight option, too, coming in at around 5lbs, with a thickness of just 19mm. Despite that, you're still getting a good amount of ports to choose from, including USB-C and USB-A, along with Ethernet, HDMI, headphone, and a microSD card slot. It also includes Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4 support, along with a 76Wh battery that Acer claims will last almost a full day. There's a 1TB SSD included, too, delivering enough space for at least a few big game installations.

The $1,799.99 sale price for this Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI gaming laptop is a decent one for the specs you're securing here, especially for an OLED gaming laptop capable of hitting above 1440p in-game. A deal like this won't be around for long, however.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.