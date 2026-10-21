Save a massive $850 on Lenovo's Legion 5i gaming laptop with this 32% Best Buy discount — featuring powerful RTX 5070 graphics and a 3K display with a 240Hz refresh rate

On the lookout for a new gaming laptop? Best Buy is offering $850 off the list price of the Lenovo Legion 5i 16-inch Gaming Laptop, bringing the price to $1799.99. The full list price of this laptop mentioned on the Best Buy store page is $2649.99, which is a hefty sting to anyone's bank account. This Legion 5i packs a high-res 16-inch display and a powerful laptop graphics card, and comes in a very well-constructed Lenovo Legion chassis.

● Check out this deal at Best Buy

The Lenovo Legion 5i in this deal features a 16-inch IPS screen with a sharp 3K display (2560 x 1600-pixel) resolution, a blistering 240Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits of brightness. This Legion 5i model sports an Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX processor with an Nvidia mobile RTX 5070 graphics card with 8GB of GDDR7 VRAM, 16GB of memory, and a 1TB SSD for storage, which completes the main hardware specifications of this powerful gaming laptop.

RTX 5070 Save 32% ($850) Lenovo Legion 5i 16-inch Gaming Laptop: was $2,649.99 now $1,799.99 at Best Buy The Lenovo Legion 5i uses an Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX processor with Nvidia's mobile RTX 5070 graphics with 8GB of VRAM. There's also 16GB of memory and a 1TB SSD installed. The laptop features a 16-inch screen with a sharp resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and a 240Hz refresh rate.

The Legion 5i also offers video connectivity via USB-C DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 2.1. Other ports onboard the Legion 5i include Thunderbolt 4 and 3x USB-A ports. Speedy Wi-Fi 7 connects you wirelessly for gaming, with helpful RGB backlighting on the keyboard for gaming in darker environments.

The battery life for the Legion 5i is rated for around 4.7 hours of use, but, as is the issue with all gaming laptops that use a powerful graphics solution for gaming, the battery can drain very quickly. So, for the full gaming potential of this laptop, you will need to be connected to mains power.