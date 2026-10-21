Save a massive $850 on Lenovo's Legion 5i gaming laptop with this 32% Best Buy discount — featuring powerful RTX 5070 graphics and a 3K display with a 240Hz refresh rate

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On the lookout for a new gaming laptop? Best Buy is offering $850 off the list price of the Lenovo Legion 5i 16-inch Gaming Laptop, bringing the price to $1799.99. The full list price of this laptop mentioned on the Best Buy store page is $2649.99, which is a hefty sting to anyone's bank account. This Legion 5i packs a high-res 16-inch display and a powerful laptop graphics card, and comes in a very well-constructed Lenovo Legion chassis.

Check out this deal at Best Buy

Lenovo Legion 5i 16-inch Gaming Laptop
RTX 5070
Save 32% ($850)
Lenovo Legion 5i 16-inch Gaming Laptop: was $2,649.99 now $1,799.99 at Best Buy

The Lenovo Legion 5i uses an Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX processor with Nvidia's mobile RTX 5070 graphics with 8GB of VRAM. There's also 16GB of memory and a 1TB SSD installed. The laptop features a 16-inch screen with a sharp resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and a 240Hz refresh rate.

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Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.