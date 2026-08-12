Save over $600 on a massive 18-inch gaming laptop as it falls to a new all-time low price at Amazon — Acer's Predator Helios Neo 18 AI packs an RTX 5070 Ti and 32GB of memory

We've been highlighting the benefits of going down the pre-built gaming PC and laptop route a lot recently, thanks to the ever-rising prices of PC components. Today is another example of a price cut on a ready-made gaming computer that might be the saviour of those looking to buy into PC gaming in the current climate. Hitting a new all-time low price at Amazon is the Acer Predator Helios Neo 18 AI, falling to $2,199.99. That's a saving of $600 from its most recent sale price of $2799.99, which we've confirmed via price comparison sites.

● Check out this deal at Amazon

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 18 AI features an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti laptop GPU with 12GB of fast GDDR7 VRAM, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD. These components power your gaming on the huge 18-inch IPS display with an insanely fast 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms overdrive response time.

The chassis of the Predator Helios Neo 18 AI is a mix of metal and plastic, with an abyssal black finish. There is room to upgrade parts in the future if RAM and SSDs don't become unaffordable, with two DDR5 RAM slots that support a maximum of 64GB and two M.2 slots. For that gamer aesthetic, there's plenty of bright RGB zones all over the laptop, so you can dial it up to 11 if you want to go for the full light show.

The RTX 5070 Ti is one of the more powerful laptop graphics chips, and although not comparable to a desktop version, it still has 12GB of VRAM and will be able to run games smoothly on the 18-inch 2560x1600 WQXGA+ screen. Being an Nvidia GPU, the laptop will be able to access Nvidia's DLSS software to increase or smooth out frame rates on more taxing titles. This is a large laptop at 18 inches, and quite expensive due to its size and amount of memory and storage used. So it's good to see it hit a new all-time low price at Amazon of $2,199.99.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.