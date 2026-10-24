Save up to $800 on Acer’s ultra-slim RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptop — pay $2225 for the 16GB RAM model or upgrade to 32GB for $2400

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Big savings on this OLED gaming laptop.

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI gaming laptop
(Image credit: Acer)
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For anyone looking to buy a premium gaming laptop with an OLED display, the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI is worth considering. The laptop is currently on sale at Best Buy for a limited time for $2,224.99, saving you $550 off its original price of $2,774.99. The discount also applies to the higher-end 32GB RAM model, available for $2,399.99, saving $800 off its original price of $3,199.99.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16s AI
Save 20% ($550)
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16s AI: was $2,774.99 now $2,224.99 at Best Buy

Gamers looking for a premium laptop with a vibrant OLED display and high-end graphics can grab the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI at a reduced price, with the RTX 5070 Ti-equipped machine starting at $2,224.99 and the 32GB RAM model dropping to $2,399.99.

View Deal
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16s AI
Save 25% ($800)
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16s AI: was $3,199.99 now $2,399.99 at Best Buy

Gamers looking for a premium laptop with a vibrant OLED display and high-end graphics can grab the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI at a reduced price, with the RTX 5070 Ti-equipped machine starting at $2,224.99 and the 32GB RAM model dropping to $2,399.99.

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Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
News Contributor

Kunal Khullar is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware.  He is a long time technology journalist and reviewer specializing in PC components and peripherals, and welcomes any and every question around building a PC.