Save up to $800 on Acer’s ultra-slim RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptop — pay $2225 for the 16GB RAM model or upgrade to 32GB for $2400

For anyone looking to buy a premium gaming laptop with an OLED display, the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI is worth considering. The laptop is currently on sale at Best Buy for a limited time for $2,224.99, saving you $550 off its original price of $2,774.99. The discount also applies to the higher-end 32GB RAM model, available for $2,399.99, saving $800 off its original price of $3,199.99.

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI is a fairly thin gaming laptop with a maximum thickness of just 18.9 mm. The laptop features a 16-inch OLED panel with QHD+ (2560 x 1600) resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, giving you more vertical screen space. It also offers a fast 240 Hz refresh rate, plus support for G-Sync, VESA True Black HDR500, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage.

Save 20% ($550) Acer Predator Helios Neo 16s AI: was $2,774.99 now $2,224.99 at Best Buy Gamers looking for a premium laptop with a vibrant OLED display and high-end graphics can grab the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI at a reduced price, with the RTX 5070 Ti-equipped machine starting at $2,224.99 and the 32GB RAM model dropping to $2,399.99.

Despite its thin profile, the laptop is claimed to deliver desktop-class performance thanks to Intel’s top-of-the-line Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus processor, which features 24 cores and boost clock speeds of up to 5.5 GHz.

Handling the graphics is Nvidia’s RTX 5070 Ti laptop GPU with 12GB of GDDR7 memory, offering the benefits of the Blackwell architecture, including DLSS 4 and the latest DLSS 5, multi-frame generation, and improved ray-tracing performance. Memory options include 16GB or 32GB of DDR5-6400 RAM, while a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD provides storage for all your games and other data.

Save 25% ($800) Acer Predator Helios Neo 16s AI: was $3,199.99 now $2,399.99 at Best Buy Gamers looking for a premium laptop with a vibrant OLED display and high-end graphics can grab the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI at a reduced price, with the RTX 5070 Ti-equipped machine starting at $2,224.99 and the 32GB RAM model dropping to $2,399.99.

For I/O, you get three USB 3.2 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Type-C port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, a headphone jack, 2.5-gig Ethernet, HDMI 2.1, and a microSD card slot. For wireless connectivity, you get Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 6E. Other notable features include a 92 Wh battery, a quad-zone RGB backlit keyboard, and a 1080p IR webcam.

Overall, the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI offers a promising combination of a high-refresh-rate OLED display, powerful hardware, and a relatively slim design. At $2,224.99 for the 16GB model or $2,399.99 for the 32GB variant, the current Best Buy deal makes it a great option for those looking at desktop-class performance in a portable package.