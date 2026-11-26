If you're looking to gear up with a powerful new gaming laptop this Black Friday, Lenovo's 16-inch Legion Pro 7i is now $1300 off at B&H. This is the first RTX 5090 laptop we've seen drop to a sub-$4000 price point during the holiday season, and it's packed to the gills with flagship features. Equipped with a 240Hz OLED display and enough horsepower to run any AAA game extremely well, this system packs one hell of a punch.

Getting a gaming laptop this Black Friday means you'll be peppered with options across the board, and the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i sits firmly on the higher end of the spectrum. Often, you'll see the most tricked-out systems also come in with larger screen sizes, but if you're looking for a little bit more portability, then this laptop might offer a desktop-grade experience, packed into a laptop's form factor.

In terms of specs, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i comes with an Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus, offering a total of 24 cores (8P, 16E) and 24 Threads, with P-Cores boosting up to 5.5 GHz under load. The system's RTX 5090 comes with 24GB of GDDR7 memory and a 175W TGP, offering unflinching performance in a mobile package. You also get 32GB of DDR5 Memory, and 1TB of PCIe 5.0 storage.

Save 25% ($1,300) Lenovo Legion Pro 7i : was $5,299.99 now $3,999.99 at BHPhoto The 16-inch Lenovo Legion Pro 7i gaming laptop comes with an Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus CPU, RTX 5090 (175W TGP) GPU, 32GB of DDR5 memory, and 1TB of storage. The OLED display offers a 240Hz refresh rate and a 2560 x 1600 resolution.

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i gaming laptop is fully kitted out with a spare NVMe slot, allowing you to further upgrade your storage if the 1TB PCIe 5.0 boot drive isn't roomy enough. Additionally, the 240Hz OLED panel offers up to 1,100 nits of peak brightness and is fully compatible with Nvidia's G-Sync technology for VRR gaming without any tearing.

In terms of I/O and connectivity, you'll get 1x Thunderbolt 4 port (USB-C), 1x 3.2 Gen 2 (USB-C), 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (USB-A), 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (USB-A), a 3.5mm headphone jack, 1x HDMI 2.1 port, and a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet jack. The system also comes fully equipped with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, alongside a 99.9 Wh battery. We reviewed a slightly different configuration of this system, and called out its stunning OLED screen and premium metal chassis.

This RTX 5090-based system comes with a 400W power brick with a proprietary connector, four 2W speakers, and a front webcam for video calls. This is, in all respects, a top-of-the-line laptop that offers all the bells and whistles you could need for gaming on the go, and is the cheapest RTX 5090-based laptop that we've seen on this side of Black Friday so far, so be sure to check out the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i at B&H before it disappears.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.