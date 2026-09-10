Save $250 on this 1080p-ready gaming laptop with an RTX 5060, now just $1049 — MSI Cyborg 15 rig ships with a 15.6-inch 144Hz display, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and an eight-core Intel CPU

A cracking deal at Walmart could set you up with a brand new gaming laptop, capable of hitting high frame rates at 1080p. This MSI Cyborg 15 gaming laptop is down to $1,049 right now, a saving of $250, and it makes it one of the best value machines you can buy for gaming right now, especially considering the specs.

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This laptop was $100 cheaper last month, but given the AI-fueled boom in PC hardware prices, that's a modest increase for a laptop that is still good value at this price. You're getting a 15.6-inch 1080p display with this MSI laptop, featuring a decent 144Hz refresh rate.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060, meanwhile, is the best component in this rig. You're ditching integrated graphics for a current-gen Nvidia Blackwell GPU with 8GB VRAM and 3,328 CUDA cores. With Nvidia DLSS support enabling multi-frame generation for the most intensive games, you're going to easily hit high frame rates in games on this 1080p display.

The CPU, meanwhile, is an eight-core Intel Core 5 210H CPU, featuring four performance and four efficient cores apiece. You're also getting 16GB of DDR5-5600 RAM, which is a plus, as you're not settling for slower DDR4 speeds. A small compromise, given the price, is the 512GB SSD, which is still Gen 4, so it won't be particularly slow.

RTX 5060 Save 18% ($237) MSI Cyborg 15 : was $1,299 now $1,062 at Walmart Enjoy buttery-smooth gaming with the RTX 5060-powered Cyborg 15, coupled with the 8-core Intel Core 5 210H CPU and 16 GB RAM. Featuring a sleek design, plenty of battery life, and a 144 Hz 1080p IPS display, this is a solid machine for any task on the go — made even better at its discounted price.

The MSI Cyborg 15 has a clear aesthetic for gamers, with a slate gray chassis, combined with a symmetrical pattern on the keyboard and transparent plastic cutouts. The keyboard has four RGB zones, which you can configure, with the chassis also including a fingerprint reader and webcam privacy shutter. There's also a decently large 55.2 Wh battery for those on-the-go gaming sessions.

As for connectivity, you're getting Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support for wireless networking, while a Gigabit Ethernet port is included if you want to max out your connection. You've got USB-A and USB-C ports, along with an HDMI 2.1 port to hook up your laptop to a separate monitor.

The $1,049 sale price for this MSI Cyborg 15 makes it one of the best value laptops on the market right now for 1080p gaming. You're not settling for outdated components, with the RTX 5060 setting you up for gaming for several years to come. If you want a budget-friendly rig before the holiday season, this is the deal you'll want to take advantage of.