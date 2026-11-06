Score a huge $600 saving on this RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptop from HP, now under $2,100 — HyperX Omen Max 16 machine is fully customizable, base model ships with 16GB DDR5 and a 512GB SSD

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Smash through games with high frame rates with these specs

HyperX Omen Max 16 gaming laptop deal
(Image credit: Future / HP)
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There's a seriously good price on a HP gaming laptop right now with an RTX 5070 Ti and a top spec AMD Ryzen CPU. HP has cut this HyperX Omen Max 16 gaming laptop down to $2,099.99 right now, or slightly more if you fancy the OLED, giving you a $600 saving in the process.

Check out this HP laptop deal

HP HyperX Omen Max 16 (RTX 5070 Ti) 16z-ak100
Save 22% ($600)
HP HyperX Omen Max 16 (RTX 5070 Ti) 16z-ak100: was $2,699.99 now $2,099.99 at HP US

This HyperX Omen Max 16 gaming laptop features a powerful (and customizable) spec sheet that includes the AMD Ryzen AI 7 450, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU with 12GB of GDDR7 VRAM, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

OLED and IPS LCD versions are available for this 16-inch laptop, offering a 1600p max resolution and refresh rate up to 240Hz, depending on your preferred option.

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HP HyperX Omen Max 16 (RTX 5080) 16-ah1731nr
Save 16% ($650)
HP HyperX Omen Max 16 (RTX 5080) 16-ah1731nr: was $3,999.99 now $3,349.99 at HP US

A high spec laptop from HP, this HyperX Omen Max 16 has an RTX 5080, Intel Core Ultra 7 270HX Plus CPU, a 16-inch OLED with 240Hz refresh rate, 32GB DDR5 and a 1TB SSD.

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Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.