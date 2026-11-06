Score a huge $600 saving on this RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptop from HP, now under $2,100 — HyperX Omen Max 16 machine is fully customizable, base model ships with 16GB DDR5 and a 512GB SSD

There's a seriously good price on a HP gaming laptop right now with an RTX 5070 Ti and a top spec AMD Ryzen CPU. HP has cut this HyperX Omen Max 16 gaming laptop down to $2,099.99 right now, or slightly more if you fancy the OLED, giving you a $600 saving in the process.

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The big selling point here is the current-gen Nvidia GPU, giving you the performance you'll need for gaming. The mobile version of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti isn't quite a match for the desktop version, and ships with a set of 5,888 CUDA cores and 12GB GDDR7 VRAM. This is still a 115W GPU with plenty of power for high-resolution gaming, however, especially compared to the CPU's integrated GPU you'd be stuck with otherwise.

There won't be much of an issue here hitting high frame rates on this HP laptop's 1600p display. DLSS support, meanwhile, means you've got breathing room to boost to the best settings, with multi-frame generation able to cut some of the slack with AI-generated frames to give you an uplift in the most power-intensive games.

This is an extremely competitive option for gaming with this discount, offsetting some of the criticisms we made in our HyperX Omen Max 16 review, and the build quality will remain the same, whatever spec you choose. If you change other components, like the RAM, GPU, and display, then performance will vary.

Save 22% ($600) HP HyperX Omen Max 16 (RTX 5070 Ti) 16z-ak100: was $2,699.99 now $2,099.99 at HP US This HyperX Omen Max 16 gaming laptop features a powerful (and customizable) spec sheet that includes the AMD Ryzen AI 7 450, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU with 12GB of GDDR7 VRAM, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. OLED and IPS LCD versions are available for this 16-inch laptop, offering a 1600p max resolution and refresh rate up to 240Hz, depending on your preferred option.

That's because this laptop is heavily customizable, so you can switch up most of its specs, although that will impact the price.

The rest of the specs include an AMD Ryzen AI 7 450. This Zen 5 CPU has eight cores, with a boost clock up to 5.2 GHz. This is a solid enough mid-tier mobile CPU and won't be a huge bottleneck for your ambitions at 1600p. If you need more juice, though, you can choose the 12-core AI 9 HX 475 instead for an extra $140.

The build for $2,099.99 includes 16GB of DDR5 RAM, but you can upgrade to 32GB or 48GB if you want to pay a higher price tag. Likewise, the base model here comes with a 16-inch IPS display with a refresh rate up to 240Hz. If you have an extra $110, though, you can upgrade to an OLED with a refresh rate of 165Hz, or $190 will get you an OLED with a 240Hz refresh rate.

A 512GB SSD is a compromise for the price, offering Gen 4 speeds. You can upgrade to 1TB or 2TB models for higher prices, though. Other areas of the laptop's build quality are worth mentioning, however, with a full-size keyboard that has per-key RGB lighting, as well as liquid metal cooling and a vapor chamber that helps to improve heat dissipation. You've also got several ports to choose from, including two USB-A and USB-C ports each, as well as HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.1, and Ethernet, as well as Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity.

If your budget goes further, you can pick up an RTX 5080 model for $3,349.99 instead. This rig comes with a 20-core Intel Core Ultra 7 270HX Plus CPU, a 16-inch OLED with a 240Hz refresh rate, 32GB DDR5 and a 1TB SSD, along with one of Nvidia's most powerful GPUs. You're still getting a saving, too, with $650 saved compared to the list price.

Whichever rig you choose, there's a big saving to be had on these high spec HP gaming laptops. The $2,099.99 sale price for this base model HP Omen Max 16 laptop with an RTX 5070 Ti is a seriously powerful option, considering the specs and performance you'll be getting here, along with the build quality. You've got the freedom to customize the build to suit your needs, but doing so will cost you extra.