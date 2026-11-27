Oh no, memory is so expensive, and graphics cards, too; there's no way anybody can have a powerful computer... record scratch. We can stop there. Today, HP will be more than happy to sell you one of the mightiest laptops on the planet, the HyperX Omen Max 16" with a Core i9 Ultra CPU and 32 GB of system memory, a mobile RTX 5090 GPU with 24 GB of VRAM, two terabytes of fast storage, and a super-bright and colorful 240 Hz OLED display — for all of $3,799, or $1,200 (26% off).

The processor is an Intel Core 9 Ultra 290HX Plus, with a complement of 24 cores clocking at up to 5.5 GH. It's a good accompaniment to the fastest graphics chip on a laptop, the mobile RTX 5090.

The nice thing about this machine is that with both a top-tier CPU and GPU, it's just comfortable for gaming at Mach 5 frames per second while it is performing heavy-duty AI work. The 24 GB of VRAM lets you comfortably fit a number of local LLMs and avoid costly subscriptions — just ensure that Sam Altman doesn't get wind of this, or he'll come for your laptop.

Save 26% ($1,200) HP HyperX Omen Max 16: was $4,599 now $3,399 at HP US All-time low price Get a laptop that can go head-on with the fastest desktops. The HyperX Omen Max 16" with an RTX 5090 GPU and a Core i9 Ultra processor is capable of anything you can throw at it, both gaming and AI work.

When you want to let off some steam in AAA titles, you'll be quite happy with the 16" 2560x1600 display (188 PI) that refreshes at 240 Hz and has a VESA ClearMR rating of 9000 for clear, blur-free gaming. As with most OLED displays, it'll cover 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The cherry on top? It's extremely bright, at up to 500 nits in standard mode, and capable of reaching 1100 nits in HDR.

The rest of the fixins accompanying this particularly meaty turkey are up to the quality you'd expect: 2.5 Gb Ethernet, Wi-Fi 7, a 1000-Hz keyboard, and two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C along with a pair of Type-A connectors. The battery has 83 Wh of capacity and is capable of charging up to 50% in only 30 minutes. Get this mighty machine for just $3,799 from HP, or $1,200 (24%) off the regular price.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.