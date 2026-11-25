Pick up a Black Friday bargain on this RTX 5060-powered gaming laptop from Best Buy. The Acer Nitro V is marked down to $1,049, a $750 discount from its $1,799 list price. This is a good price for a gaming laptop in the current market with high prices on tech.

The Acer Nitro V 16 is a competent laptop thanks to its equipped Nvidia RTX 5060 laptop GPU, accompanied by the Intel Core 7 240H processor, able to bring your games to life with crisp graphics and fast frame rates. If you need a little more juice to hit the 165Hz refresh rate of the 1920 x 1200 display, this current-gen Nvidia GPU supports DLSS, which enables multi-frame generation. In games that support this feature. You'll be able to boost your in-game frame rates by the GPU inserting AI-generated frames, ensuring smoother gameplay, but there may be some trade-offs in texture and picture definition.

Save 42% (£750) Acer Nitro V : was £1,799.99 now £1,049.99 at Best Buy This Acer Nitro V gaming laptop features a 15.6-inch display powered by Nvidia's mobile RTX 5060 graphics card, along with a 10-core Intel Core 7 240H CPU. Other components include a 512GB SSD and 16GB of DDR5 RAM.

With 16GB of RAM, an RTX 5060, and a 512GB SSD, the Acer Nitro V is more than equipped to handle most gaming tasks. This is one of the best value-for-money gaming laptops available right now for just a snip over $1000.

For connectivity, there is an Ethernet port and dual-band WiFi 6 for connecting to your network or the internet, and plenty of USB ports, including 1 x USB 3.2 Type-C, 3x USB 3.2 Type-A, 1x Thunderbolt, and 1 x HDMI 2.1 Port.

Download the Tom's Hardware app for up-to-the-minute updates on iOS and Android.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive deals, Gaming Monitor deals, CPU deals, Gaming PC deals, RAM combo deals, 3D printer deals, RAM deals, Gaming laptop deals, Wi-Fi Router deals, GPU deals, Gaming chair deals, PC building tool deals, PC peripherals deals, filament and resin deals, motherboard deals, CPU cooler deals, PC case deals, Dell and Alienware deals, USB charger deals, and laptop PC deals pages.

* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.