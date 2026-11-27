Need an entry-level gaming laptop this Black Friday? There's been slim pickings this year as the AI supply crunch sucks up more and more silicon, and most gaming laptops worth anything are now over $1500. But Lenovo's LOQ Essential gaming laptop could make a great first PC for the gamer in your life or serve as a powerful basic notebook PC for a good price. This system is just $799.99 at Best Buy right now, but it's got real gaming cred thanks to its cutting-edge Core Ultra X7 358H CPU with Arc B390 graphics.

Yes, the Arc B390 is an integrated GPU. But it has real gaming chops that should deliver playable experiences at 1080p medium or high settings in a wide range of games, and you can augment its performance with XeSS upscaling and Xe Multi Frame Generation in compatible titles. For a first gaming system or a workhorse laptop that can game on the side, the Arc B390 is a perfect fit. And again, this Lenovo system is just $799.99.

In our own testing of the Arc B390 aboard another Panther Lake system, we found that this iGPU outperforms all comparable graphics processors in its class. Even in the demanding Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, our tests demonstrated playable baseline performance at 1080p Low settings. And as we mentioned, you can add XeSS upscaling and frame generation to the mix to boost performance further.

Lenovo uses a 165Hz, 1920x1200 IPS panel on this system with a max brightness of 300 nits, so it's well matched to the capabilities of the Arc B390.

Beyond the Arc B390, the cutting-edge Core Ultra X7 358H gets you 16 Panther Lake cores (4P + 8E + 4 LPE) with max boost frequencies of 4.8 GHz, so this system is just as ready to tackle tough general workloads as it is gaming. You also get surprisingly high-end connectivity with a Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C port, three USB 3.2 Type-A ports, HDMI, and even an Ethernet jack. For a final touch of gaming flair, this laptop has an RGB LED keyboard, too.

There are a couple compromises with this system to hit such a low price. The 16GB of LPDDR5X-8533 onboard memory is soldered, so you won't be able to upgrade it down the line. And the 512GB SSD is quite small for a 2026 laptop. But in the midst of the AI supply crunch, those are reasonable compromises for such a cheap laptop with otherwise cutting-edge specs.

If you need a cheap basic laptop or a first gaming laptop for a lucky recipient this holiday season, this LOQ Essential is a great deal at just $799.99 this Black Friday. Get it while you can.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.