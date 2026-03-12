This RTX 5060 Acer gaming laptop with 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD is a steal for just £799.99 — solid 1080p performer includes a 10-core Intel CPU and a fast 165Hz refresh rate

There’s a brilliant deal on an Acer Nitro gaming laptop that you won’t want to miss. Amazon has slashed the price of this Acer Nitro V15 gaming laptop, featuring an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, to just £799.99 right now. That’s a 11% saving that makes it one of the most affordable laptops on sale with the power to hit high frame rates at 1080p.

While this has a decent spec sheet for the model we tested in our Acer Nitro V15 review, where we scored its performance and build quality pretty highly, it’s an otherwise identical machine. That includes the screen it holds, with the V15 containing a 15.6-inch LCD display with a fast 165Hz refresh rate. That rate is important because it means that, when you’re maxing out the frame rates in-game at 1080p on this rig, you won’t see any ugly screen tears or stuttering.

Save 11% Acer Nitro V15 ANV15-52: was £899.99 now £799.99 at Amazon This Acer Nitro V15 gaming laptop is a budget-friendly option for solid 1080p gaming. It comes equipped with a 10-core Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD

Ultimately, though, the power in this rig resides in three of its major components. Starting with the CPU, it comes equipped with an Intel Core i7-13620H. It’s a 10-core Raptor Lake processor that, while it is starting to age a little, is still a reasonable option for gaming on a laptop, with six performance cores able to handle gaming tasks, and four efficient cores for multi-threaded work, with a max boost clock speed of 4.9 GHz.

All in all, though, it’s the RTX 5060 that most gamers will focus on. The mobile version of one of Nvidia’s latest Blackwell GPUs has 3,328 CUDA cores, along with 8GB of GDDR7 VRAM. From a gaming perspective, especially with this CPU, expect to manage high to even ultra graphics presets with high frame rates in most modern games. 1440p is possible in some cases, too, especially using this GPU’s DLSS 4 support. Multi-frame generation will be helpful here, using those AI-generated frames to give you a lift in games that are especially demanding.

16GB of RAM is about standard for a modern gaming laptop these days, but it’s nice that it isn’t an area of compromise at this price point. You’ve also got a 1TB NVMe SSD installed in this rig, ensuring fast Gen 4 speeds and enough capacity for a few big game installations, alongside plenty of Steam indie releases, to sink your teeth into.

The £799.99 sale price for this Acer Nitro V15 gaming laptop makes it one of the most affordable options if you’re looking for solid performance at 1080p. It’s a deal that isn’t destined to last, however, with Amazon UK’s Spring Sale Days event set to end on March 16th. If you want it, you’ll need to be quick, as the stock might run dry before then, too.

