If you're in the market for a new gaming laptop, get the jump on Black Friday with this HyperX Omen laptop that's nearly 50% off. Right now at Walmart, you can score $1,090 off this AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX laptop with RTX 5070, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, now just $1,299.

● Check out this deal at Walmart

At the heart of this laptop is the excellent Nvidia RTX 5070 laptop GPU, which boasts the same 8GB GDDR7 VRAM as its desktop counterpart and 4608 cores. That should be more than enough for enjoyable gaming at this laptop's native resolution of 1920 x 1200.

While we haven't reviewed this specific spec of laptop, overall the HyperX Omen 15 range scores well in our review thanks to strong gaming performance, even though the chassis isn't the most premium.

The CPU in this laptop is a 16-core, 32-thread mobile processor built on AMD's Zen 4 architecture. It has base clock speeds of 2.4GHz, with up to 5.3 GHz boost clocks. While it isn't one of AMD's potent X3D SKUs, it does have plenty of cache (80MB total), with 64MB L3 cache and a total default power draw of 55W.

This CPU will help you get plenty out of any game or productivity workload. While the 16GB of RAM is perhaps the only compromise in this deal, this is standard in the current market at this price point, with 32GB of RAM adding enormous cost to prebuilts and laptops. The 1TB SSD is a welcome addition, as is Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth. As mentioned, the display is a 1920 x 1200 screen, with an IPS panel that supports refresh rates of up to 180 Hz.

With 46% slashed from the price, we don't expect this deal to hang around too long, so head to Walmart now if youn wan

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.