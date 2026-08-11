Walmart has slashed $600 off this RTX 5060-powered gaming laptop, now just $1,099 — get Gigabyte's 16-inch Aero X16 with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD

We all know that prices of memory, storage, and graphics cards have all shot up in price this year due to the insane AI-boom sucking up all the production resources, and the outlook for PC component upgrades is pretty grim, but luckily there are still a few ways to nab a gaming computer without emptying your bank account. Gigabyte's Aero X16 gaming laptop is down to $ 1,099.99 at Walmart, a $600 discount off the $1,699.99 list price. A gaming laptop or a pre-built gaming desktop is turning out to be the best value-for-money way to keep playing in the current climate.

● Check out this deal at Walmart

The Gigabyte Aero X16 features an AMD Ryzen AI 7 350, an 8-core, 16-thread processor that can boost up to 5 GHz, paired with an Nvidia RTX 5060 with 8GB of VRAM, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD for storage.

The Aero X16 laptop sports a 16-inch IPS screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, offering 100% sRGB color gamut coverage and up to 400 nits of brightness. The IPS panel supports a refresh rate of 165Hz with a 3ms gray-to-gray response time for a smooth gaming experience.

There's no unified soldered RAM or storage in this laptop either. There are dual memory and M.2 slots for upgrades, so that when the prices of RAM or SSDs hopefully subside a little, you can add some more capacity.

Save 35% ($600) Gigabyte Aero X16 (RTX 5060): was $1,699.99 now $1,099.99 at Walmart Featuring an AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor, Nvidia RTX 5060 graphics with 8GB of VRAM, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a 165 Hz 16-inch IPS panel, and dual storage expansion support, the Gigabyte Aero X16 stands out as a versatile gaming and productivity machine at an affordable price.

Other features of the Aero X16 include a single-zone RGB-backlit keyboard, a 1080p webcam with Windows Hello support, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2. For connectivity to peripherals and external displays, there are two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A ports, a USB 4.0 Type-C port, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, and a 3.5mm headphone and mic combo jack, plus a network Ethernet port.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.