Walmart is listing an RTX 5060-powered gaming laptop at a very affordable price in today's deal. You can pick up the MSI Crosshair 16 gaming laptop for just $1,399 right now and start playing the latest games using Nvidia's current-generation graphics processor. This deal cuts $700 off the original list price of $2,099, bringing this gaming laptop to a much more affordable level and making it a great budget gaming laptop purchase.

● Grab this Gaming Laptop deal at Walmart

The MSI Crosshair comes with a large 16-inch screen, paired with an IPS panel with a crisp resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. There's superb color accuracy with a 100% DCI-P3 gamut, and a thin bezel surrounding the screen gives you more display real estate.

There are some great components inside the MSI Crosshair 16, including an Intel Arrow Lake Core Ultra 7 255HX processor with 20 cores, a dedicated Nvidia RTX 5060 graphics chip with 8GB of VRAM, 16GB of fast DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD. This modern machine will let you play the very latest video games with no hassle.

Save 33% ($700) MSI Crosshair 16: was $2,099 now $1,399 at Walmart The MSI Crosshair sports a 16-inch IPS display with a sharp QHD resolution that's powered by an Nvidia RTX 5060 graphics card with 8GB of fast VRAM. Other specs include a 20-core Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX processor, 16GB of memory, and a 1TB SSD. Windows 11 operating system comes preinstalled.

MSI's Crosshair 16 comes with an 80 Wh lithium-polymer battery for plenty of power and uptime when you're not next to a mains socket, although for the best gaming performance, the laptop will always run best when connected to mains power. This is definitely a laptop designed for gamers, with a bright 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard, complete with 99-key anti-ghost rollover.

For connectivity, the Crosshair comes complete with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, and for external ports, there are 2x USB 3.0/3.1 Gen1 ports, 3x USB 3.1 Gen2 ports, and USB-C Power Delivery (PD). An HDMI port for video connectivity and a 3.5mm audio port.