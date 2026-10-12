Walmart has slashed $750 off this RTX 5060 gaming laptop, now 40% cheaper — HyperX Omen 15 is just $1,149

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A very cheap 5060 laptop

HyperX Omen 15
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

If you're in the market for a budget gaming laptop, then $1,149 for a 15-inch RTX 5060 HyperX OMEN is about as good as it gets right now. Walmart has slashed $750 off the price of this Intel Core Ultra 7 machine with 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD, now just $1,149.

Check out this deal at Walmart

HyperX Omen 15 (RTX 5060)
Save 40% ($750.99)
HyperX Omen 15 (RTX 5060): was $1,899.99 now $1,149 at Walmart

This RTX 5060 gaming laptop features a 15-inch, 2K IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate, Intel Core Ultra 7 225H, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

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Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
News Editor

Stephen is Tom's Hardware's News Editor with almost a decade of industry experience covering technology, having worked at TechRadar, iMore, and even Apple over the years. He has covered the world of consumer tech from nearly every angle, including supply chain rumors, patents, and litigation, and more. When he's not at work, he loves reading about history and playing video games.