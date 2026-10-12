Walmart has slashed $750 off this RTX 5060 gaming laptop, now 40% cheaper — HyperX Omen 15 is just $1,149

If you're in the market for a budget gaming laptop, then $1,149 for a 15-inch RTX 5060 HyperX OMEN is about as good as it gets right now. Walmart has slashed $750 off the price of this Intel Core Ultra 7 machine with 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD, now just $1,149.

● Check out this deal at Walmart

In a world where PC prices are skyrocketing, gaming laptops and desktops are getting more expensive on a near-weekly basis. This is a generous spec and price in the market given current conditions, and worth considering for anyone who wants to take their first step into mobile gaming or to upgrade from an older device.

At the heart of this gaming rig is the Intel Core Ultra 7 255H. This 16-core, Arrow Lake-H CPU has six performance cores and eight efficient cores, making it ideal for both gaming on the go and productivity workloads, all while preserving battery life. The RTX 5060 won't run Cyberpunk 2077 at 4K 60 fps, but it doesn't need to, and will provide more than ample performance at this laptop's native resolution of 1920 x 1200. With up to a 165Hz refresh rate, gaming on this display will be smooth, with added support for Nvidia's DLSS 4.5 technology.

To complement the CPU and GPU, you get 16GB of RAM, which is a decent amount for multitasking at this current price bracket. You'll also get a 1TB SSD for storing games and files. As well as a copy of Windows 11.

Connectivity includes USB Type-A, Ethernet, and a 3.5mm audio jack, as well as Wi-Fi 7 under the hood.

As we noted in our recent review of the Omen 15 lineup, this is a competitive laptop range when it comes to gaming, with some obvious cost-cutting measures. At this budget, the chassis will feel less premium than more expensive offerings.