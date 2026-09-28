Walmart price drop slashes $461 off Gigabyte's RTX 5080-powered gaming laptop with 32GB of memory — Gaming A16 Pro is at a new all-time low of $1,799

Hunting around for deals this morning has produced a great find: a powerful RTX 5080-fueled gaming laptop that has just recently dropped a whopping $461 in price to a new all-time low when we check the price history of the Gigabyte laptop at Walmart. You can now pick up the Gigabyte Gaming A16 Pro for $1,799, a very tasty discount from its previous lowest price of $2,260. It's unfortunately also showing as low in stock, so if you are interested in this large 16-inch gaming laptop with one of the most powerful laptop graphics processors inside, then you might want to jump on the deal before it sells out.

● Check out this deal at Walmart

The Gigabyte Gaming A16 Pro is a 16-inch gaming laptop with an IPS display, a WQXGA aspect ratio, and a 2560×1600 pixel resolution. The screen supports refresh rates up to 165Hz and has a 3 ms gray-to-gray response time, a 100% sRGB gamut, and a brightness of 400 nits.

Inside the chassis of this gaming beast is an Nvidia RTX 5080 laptop graphics card with 16GB of VRAM and an Intel Core 7 240H processor. There's plenty of memory with 32GB of RAM, and for storage, you get a 1TB SSD.

Save 20% ($461) Gigabyte Gaming A16 Pro: was $2,260 now $1,799 at Walmart The hardware included inside the Gigabyte Gaming A16 Pro includes Nvidia's RTX 5080 laptop graphics card with 16GB of VRAM, an Intel Core 7 240H processor, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

The laptop also packs plenty of connectivity options for connecting to the internet and networks with both Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth. For video connections to a monitor or television, there's an HDMI 2.1 port and a USB Type-C port that supports DisplayPort 1.4.

The Gigabyte Gaming A16 Pro is a well-rounded gaming laptop, offering enough power for the latest games, with a classy gamer aesthetic and tasteful RGB backlighting on the keyboard. Now that it has received a hefty discount, the laptop is much better value for money. Showing at $2,450 in mid-July and then $2,260 throughout August and most of September, the Gigabyte Gaming A16 Pro now hits that new all-time low price of $1,799.