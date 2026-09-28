Walmart price drop slashes $461 off Gigabyte's RTX 5080-powered gaming laptop with 32GB of memory — Gaming A16 Pro is at a new all-time low of $1,799

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More power for less money

Gigabyte Gaming A16 Pro gaming laptop
(Image credit: Future)

Hunting around for deals this morning has produced a great find: a powerful RTX 5080-fueled gaming laptop that has just recently dropped a whopping $461 in price to a new all-time low when we check the price history of the Gigabyte laptop at Walmart. You can now pick up the Gigabyte Gaming A16 Pro for $1,799, a very tasty discount from its previous lowest price of $2,260. It's unfortunately also showing as low in stock, so if you are interested in this large 16-inch gaming laptop with one of the most powerful laptop graphics processors inside, then you might want to jump on the deal before it sells out.

Check out this deal at Walmart

Gigabyte Gaming A16 Pro
Save 20% ($461)
Gigabyte Gaming A16 Pro: was $2,260 now $1,799 at Walmart

The hardware included inside the Gigabyte Gaming A16 Pro includes Nvidia's RTX 5080 laptop graphics card with 16GB of VRAM, an Intel Core 7 240H processor, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

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Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.