Walmart slashes $750 off this MSI gaming laptop — 16-inch Crosshair sports an RTX 5060 GPU and a fast 240Hz QHD display

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Tech Deals Cover featuring the MSI Crosshair gaming laptop
(Image credit: Future)
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Spotted at Walmart today, at a pretty good price, is this RTX 5060-powered MSI Crosshair gaming laptop for just $1,249. With price rises across the board on laptops and PCs, it's important to keep an eye out for large discounts on gaming gear. The MSI Crosshair has been discounted by a hefty $750 from its original $1999 list price. This is classed as a budget-oriented gaming laptop due to the specifications, even if the price of the laptop is still over a thousand dollars.

● Grab this Gaming Laptop deal at Walmart

MSI Crosshair 16
Save 38% ($750)
MSI Crosshair 16: was $1,999 now $1,249 at Walmart

The MSI Crosshair sports a 16-inch IPS display with a sharp QHD resolution that's powered by an Nvidia RTX 5060 graphics card with 8GB of fast VRAM. Other specs include a 16-core Intel Core i7-14650HX processor, 16GB of memory, and a 512GB SSD. Windows 11 operating system comes installed.

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Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • elizabethlewis
    A 240Hz QHD panel paired with an RTX 5060 is an interesting balance — the screen can outrun the GPU in demanding titles, so it'll shine most in esports and older games where high frame rates are realistic. For newer AAA stuff, expect to lean on upscaling to make use of that refresh rate. The $750 cut is what makes it worth a look, though I'd want to know the exact CPU and RAM configuration before calling it a steal, since bundles like this sometimes trim elsewhere.
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