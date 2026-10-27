Walmart slashes $750 off this MSI gaming laptop — 16-inch Crosshair sports an RTX 5060 GPU and a fast 240Hz QHD display

Spotted at Walmart today, at a pretty good price, is this RTX 5060-powered MSI Crosshair gaming laptop for just $1,249. With price rises across the board on laptops and PCs, it's important to keep an eye out for large discounts on gaming gear. The MSI Crosshair has been discounted by a hefty $750 from its original $1999 list price. This is classed as a budget-oriented gaming laptop due to the specifications, even if the price of the laptop is still over a thousand dollars.

● Grab this Gaming Laptop deal at Walmart

With a fairly large 16-inch screen, the Crosshair pairs its IPS panel with a very crisp resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels (QHD) and superb color resolution with a 100% DCI-P3 gamut. A thin bezel around the screen gives you more viewing area.

Inside the chassis of this gaming laptop is Intel's Core i7-14650HX processor with 16 cores. It's perfect for gaming and for work or study applications. The graphics are powered by a dedicated Nvidia RTX 5060 graphics chip with 8GB of VRAM, and for memory and storage, there is 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD.

Save 38% ($750) MSI Crosshair 16: was $1,999 now $1,249 at Walmart The MSI Crosshair sports a 16-inch IPS display with a sharp QHD resolution that's powered by an Nvidia RTX 5060 graphics card with 8GB of fast VRAM. Other specs include a 16-core Intel Core i7-14650HX processor, 16GB of memory, and a 512GB SSD. Windows 11 operating system comes installed.

Although for the best gaming performance, the laptop will run best on mains power, should you take the MSI Crosshair on the move, it comes with an 80 Wh lithium-polymer battery. For low-light environments or just for a gamer aesthetic, the Crosshair comes with a 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard with 99-key anti-ghost rollover.

For wireless network connectivity, you have Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3; for ports, the MSI Crosshair sports 2x USB 3.0/3.1 Gen1 ports, 3x USB 3.1 Gen2 ports, and USB-C Power Delivery (PD). An HDMI port for video connectivity and a 3.5mm audio port.