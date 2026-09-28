Google confirms ChromeOS phase out in 2034 — 10-year support lifetime cut short for some devices, company says it will support transition to Googlebook OS

News
By
Published

Google is telling IT admins at schools and businesses about its new platform.

Asus Chromebook.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The announcement of Google's new Googlebook laptops raised questions: what happens to the Chromebooks that many, especially students, know well? Google says it will be phasing out ChromeOS updates in mid-2034. That date matches plans previously described in court records, but it is now official.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Andrew E. Freedman
Andrew E. Freedman
Senior Editor

Andrew E. Freedman is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming. He also keeps up with the latest news. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Tom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Kotaku, PCMag and Complex, among others. Follow him on Threads @FreedmanAE and BlueSky @andrewfreedman.net. You can send him tips on Signal: andrewfreedman.01