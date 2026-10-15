Googlebooks from Dell, Lenovo, and HP tested: Nice hardware, but the OS isn't ready yet

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Nice hardware, but it feels like Google rushed its OS.

Googlebooks
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Chromebooks have gotten a bad rap. The systems have often been seen as glorified web browsers designed only for schools. But with Googlebooks, Google is making a renewed push to show its laptops are designed to be full-on PCs, running a new operating system that feels more like Android than anything else.

Googlebook OS is also designed to merge your Android phone and your laptop in a way that has never been seen outside of Apple’s macOS and iOS devices.

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Andrew E. Freedman
Andrew E. Freedman
Senior Editor

Andrew E. Freedman is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming. He also keeps up with the latest news. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Tom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Kotaku, PCMag and Complex, among others. Follow him on Threads @FreedmanAE and BlueSky @andrewfreedman.net. You can send him tips on Signal: andrewfreedman.01

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ezst036
    Admin said:
    Nice hardware, but it feels like Google rushed its OS.
    I bet all of the spyware Google put into it is flawless.

    Absolutely flawless. It will report on you, steal your data, and send it all to Google and never once will Google have to worry about their data collection racket.

    The spyware portions did receive maximum QAQC.

    These companies always do what is good for them, but what is good for us? Meh.
    Reply
  • usertests
    Chromebooks have gotten a bad rap. The systems have often been seen as glorified web browsers designed only for schools.
    That is what it was good for. Cheap browsing. Often sub-$100 laptops.

    There was a cloud gaming push with devices like the Acer Chromebook 516 GE containing high refresh rate screens, Alder Lake i5-1240P, and as little as 8 GB RAM. These ended up being dumped for around $300.

    The first question anyone should be asking is what have they done to restrict adblockers.
    Reply
  • excalibur1814
    The price. That's the first major stumble. Trust, is another. How long will they support this adventure, if three people buy these machines!??!

    No adblocker, no buy. Etc, as above.
    Reply