HP boards the MacBook Neo competitor train — OmniBook 5 comes in four colors with Wildcat Lake and starts at $699.99

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Every model has an OLED display

HP OmniBook 5
(Image credit: HP)

HP is the latest to announce a MacBook Neo competitor before the holidays. Its OmniBook 5, starting at $699.99, will use Intel's Wildcat Lake chips and come in a series of colors. What stands out is HP's choice of OLED screens for every model.

Like Apple's Neo and Dell's upcoming 14S, HP is offering four colors: peony pink, starlit blue, smoke silver, and soft honeydew.

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Andrew E. Freedman
Andrew E. Freedman
Senior Editor

Andrew E. Freedman is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming. He also keeps up with the latest news. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Tom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Kotaku, PCMag and Complex, among others. Follow him on Threads @FreedmanAE and BlueSky @andrewfreedman.net. You can send him tips on Signal: andrewfreedman.01

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • habermas
    I wonder what competitive edge HP imagines themselves to have with this product against the MacBook Neo given that they recycle their cheap junk WUXGA screens with 300 nits brightness at the price point that is similar to the MacBook Neo, which offers 2408x1506 resolution at 500 nits brightness.

    In this day and age display panels are the one thing still actually going down in price so the "genius" in HP that decided to cut corners on the screen actually missed the one chance they had to actually surpass the MacBook Neo without compromising the price point significantly.

    The advantages offered by OLED over IPS are insignificant at 300 nits brightness. Unlike with IPS, you still have the screen burn-in factor to contend with however.
    Reply
  • PEnns
    habermas said:
    I wonder what competitive edge HP imagines themselves to have with this product against the MacBook Neo given that they recycle their cheap junk WUXGA screens with 300 nits brightness at the price point that is similar to the MacBook Neo, which offers 2408x1506 resolution at 500 nits brightness.

    In this day and age display panels are the one thing still actually going down in price so the "genius" in HP that decided to cut corners on the screen actually missed the one chance they had to actually surpass the MacBook Neo without compromising the price point significantly.

    The advantages offered by OLED over IPS are insignificant at 300 nits brightness. Unlike with IPS, you still have the screen burn-in factor to contend with however.

    Yes, but they made up for that "cheapiness" by including a super generous 256 GB SSD!!

    /s
    Reply
  • LordVile
    Aside from the build quality and performance will not be up to snuff.
    Reply
  • usertests
    LordVile said:
    Aside from the build quality and performance will not be up to snuff.
    The saving grace is that the price will hopefully be slashed by 50-70% in the future, if DRAM/NAND prices fall.

    This reminds me of those $700 Mendocino laptops.
    Reply